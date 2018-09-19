Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo likes to needle his defensive coordinator, Louie Cioffi, about an anecdote from their past lives in the NFL.
As a quarterbacks assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Scelfo watched receiver Cecil Shorts beat Cleveland Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden on a double move for a 20-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in a 32-28 victory.
Cioffi, who coached in the NFL for 22 years and four teams, was the Browns secondary coach that day.
“That’s a play that for the rest of our lives, he’ll keep ribbing me,” Cioffi said, smiling and shaking his head. “We’ll probably never match up in that way again.”
Not anytime soon, anyway — except maybe in practice, and the kidding comes as a sign of respect. When Scelfo was named head coach in January, Cioffi was his first choice as defensive coordinator. Less than two months later, Cioffi made the jump to his first coordinator job.
Three games in, the results don’t look great on the surface. The Lions have allowed 98 points in starting 0-3, but Scelfo and Cioffi like the direction the defense is heading. This week, the assignment is to stop a Lamar team that has scored 118 points in three games, despite being shut out in one of them.
“I do like the way it’s coming,” Scelfo said. “I like the effort they are putting forth. Every snap of the game we had 11 guys running to the football, playing aggressive.
“(Cioffi's) style is aggressiveness which is what I want. I don’t want to sit back and bend but don’t break. I want to force the issue, make some things happen. When you do those things, as we say, the fight song is going to play, it could be yours or the other teams. I want to hear the fight song.”
Cioffi is happy to oblige. His NFL career began in Cincinnati as a defensive assistant for six years before being promoted to defensive backs coach for the next eight (2003-10). Cioffi also made stops at Arizona, Tennessee and two tours with Cleveland.
Cioffi cites a host of NFL influences such as Bruce Coslet, Ken Whisenhunt, Marvin Lewis, Dick LeBeau, Kevin Coyle, Mark Duffner, Ray Horton, Mike Zimmer and Leslie Frazier.
“I’ve got an extensive library of concepts through the years, and I’m making it fit into one package,” Cioffi said. “We’re multiple (defensively) and pressure based. We want to affect the quarterback legally. The more you can hit him legally the better off you will be in the long run.”
The Lions defense is a work in progress. Upperclassmen abound but the unit entered the season with little game experience, almost none in the secondary. In Saturday’s 33-25 loss to Central Arkansas, SLU was burned on some big pass plays — but like the LSU game, a 31-0 loss, there were some gold nuggets to be found.
UCA had 16 possessions, seven of which were three-and-out and another four-and-out after a fourth-down stop. The Bears were 4 of 14 on third-down conversions and 0 for 2 on fourth down.
The Lions held LSU to 151 yards passing and 4 of 11 on third down. The Tigers scored two of their four TDs on a Hail Mary pass and a late-game 18-yard drive after a turnover.
“We put a lot on these kids and they have done a great job of handling it,” Cioffi said. “If you look at our games we’ve done a lot of good things.
“Two weeks in a row we’re good on third down. Last week, we didn’t contain the explosive plays. I do see progress. We play hard from snap (No.) 1 to snap 60. They’re fearless, have an edge to them. They want to learn and do right. It’s a testament to the head coach and culture Frank brought here.”
Cioffi said part of that culture is to make the college experience as similar to the NFL as possible, something motivational that the players gladly latch onto.
“You can see it when he’s showing us defenses, he shows NFL players and how they play it,” linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund said.
“Coach Cioffi is a super genius when it comes to defense. We didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t blitz a lot last year. He came with an attack mindset, a race to the quarterback.”
Said defensive back Dejion Lynch: “He’s had a big impact on us with different techniques and schemes to try and get to the next level. He lets us play fast. A lot of guys respect that experience. We know where he’s coming from and we have bought in.”