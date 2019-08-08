Southeastern Louisiana had the fourth-best passing game in the Southland Conference last year but scored the third fewest touchdowns.
The Lions are hoping offensive coordinator Greg Stevens can increase the production and make it more effective in Year 2 of his second stint with the Lions.
“We had some great moments offensively last year, but we struggled to perform consistently,” said Stevens, who also coordinated the Lions' offense in 2012-13. “We had some games last year where we started really well and just couldn’t finish. For us to take the next step, we have to all be on the same page, minimize our mistakes and perform consistently.”
Stevens will be counting on an improved wide receiver corps to complement the league’s passing yardage leader, senior quarterback Chason Virgil. The Lions have five players who caught at least 21 passes back in the fold, and the hope is that an improved running game will balance it all out.
“Camp has been good,” head coach Frank Scelfo said. “What I’m seeing more is the chemistry involved with our team. We’ve got a lot more guys on the inside than the outside, which is completely opposite of what we had last season. You can see it coming together and the culture changing right in front of our eyes."
The Lions might have the best receiving corps in the league based on experience and production. Juwan Petit-Frere, a preseason All-Conference pick is the biggest threat after going for 40 catches for 796 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
“Our veteran guys are a year stronger from the work they’ve done in the weight room,” Stevens said. “They’re also more comfortable with Chason and we’re seeing our timing improve because they all now have a season of working together.”
Right behind Petit-Frere are C.J. Turner (36-422-2) and Austin Mitchell (21-352-3), who battled injuries that kept them from bigger numbers. Former quarterback Lorenzo Nunez will be a wide receiver full-time, adding to the group’s potential. The Lions also return all-conference tight end Bransen Schwebel, who had 30 catches for 484 yards and three TDs.
Petit-Frere said having Virgil as his roommate has helped his development.
“There’s a lot of competition,” said Petit-Frere, a senior and two-time All-SLC player as a kick returner. “We’re finding ways to get better. If we see something, we let each other know what the best option is. I feel like an all-around type of player. I want to show I can also play receiver.
“This is my best camp so far. It’s my last year, I’m giving it all I’ve got. I’m running my routes a lot better and have had a better connection with Chason.”
Scelfo said he’s hoping Petit-Frere can improve his conditioning and return to become the big play threat he has shown to be in the past. But he loves the potential of the position group.
“C.J., Austin and Lorenzo made plays for us last year,” Scelfo said. “Their work ethic has been really good. We’ve taken steps forward at that position.”
The running game was a sore point all last season, but Scelfo said it is showing signs of life. Senior Devonte Williams and sophomores Marcus Cooper and Taron Jones are looking to improve in the team’s 3.8 yards per carry average.
Williams is the top returning rusher from 2018 with 293 yards and four TDs on 86 carries. But Cooper might be the wild card if he can stay healthy. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he rushed for 646 yards on 64 carries to set the school record for yards per carry at 10.1 while making the All-Conference team.
Jones is another emerging presence, Scelfo said.
“The offense is coming along,” he said. “Marcus and Devante back there and Taron Jones has really emerging well for us. He was not healthy in the spring but had a good summer.”