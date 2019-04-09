Ernie Els, the Presidents Cup International team captain for this fall's biennial competition with the United States team, has committed to play Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Els, who has won two U.S. Open title and The Open Championship twice, will team up with 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman, Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy announced Tuesday.

Els joins 2020 Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington in the Zurich Classic, giving this year’s field three of the four captains for the upcoming international team competitions.

In addition, Immelman is one of Els' assistant captains for the Presidents Cup team.

Els has won 19 PGA Tour events and 47 international tournaments in his Hall of Fame career. He currently ranks eighth in all-time Tour winnings with more than $49 million.

His last victory on the PGA Tour was at The Open Championship in 2012. His birdie on the 72nd hole gave him a one-shot win over Adam Scott.

Immelman has two wins on the PGA Tour to go with nine international victories. The biggest win of his career, of course, came at Augusta National Golf Club in 2008 when he prevailed by three strokes.