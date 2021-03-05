No. 7 Nicholls State at Northwestern State
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Turpin Stadium, Natchitoches
STREAMING: ESPN+
RADIO: KLRZ-FM, 100.3
RECORDS: Nicholls 2-0; Northwestern 0-0
LAST WEEK: Nicholls State defeated Lamar 55-0 last Saturday. This is Northwestern State’s season opener. The Demons were scheduled to play Feb. 20 at Lamar, but it was postponed because of the winter storm.
SERIES: Northwestern State leads 28-19
NOTES: The Colonels have won two straight in Natchitoches but have only seven wins there in series history. ... Nicholls quarterback Lindsey Scott, a Zachary graduate, was the Louisiana Sportswriters Association Offensive Player of the Week after accounting for six touchdowns against Lamar, and linebacker Hayden Shaheen was the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week after reccording seven tackles, including two for loss, and a forced fumble. ... All FCS teams have endured long waits for a return to play, but Northwestern State is among the longest: The Demons haven’t played in 471 days. ... Louisiana’s return to Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening will allow 50% capacity in Turpin Stadium, which translates to nearly 8,000 fans. ... Nicholls has averaged 71 points and 558 yards of offense through two games but the level of competition might rise here. Northwestern State returns eight defensive starters, including all-Southland defensive back Shemar Bartholomew.
McNeese State at No. 23 Southeastern
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Strawberry Stadium, Hammond
STREAMING: ESPN+
RADIO: WHMD-FM, 107.1
RECORDS: McNeese 1-1; Southeastern 0-1
LAST WEEK: McNeese lost 48-20 at home to Incarnate Word. Southeastern lost 43-38 at No. 17 Sam Houston
SERIES: McNeese leads 25-20
NOTES: The Lions fell five spots in the FCS rankings but remained in the top 25 after a shootout loss at Sam Houston, with quarterback Cole Kelley throwing for 462 yards — the fourth-most in school history — and four touchdowns. ... C.J. Turner (11 catches, 150 yards two TDs) and Austin Mitchell (10 catches, 142 yards) both had huge days. ... Southeastern, however, surrendered 672 yards to the Bearkats. ... This is Southeastern’s first home game in 461 days. ... McNeese won the 2019 meeting between the teams 38-34, but Southeastern has won four straight in the series in Hammond. ... The Cowboys notched an exhilarating double-overtime comeback victory over Tarleton State in their opener Feb. 13 but came out flat last Saturday against Incarnate Word. McNeese trailed 31-3 at halftime and never threatened the Cardinals. ... Through two games, McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron, son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron, has 372 yards passing with three touchdowns, 180 yards rushing with three more touchdowns, and no turnovers, but he’s also been sacked six times.