Reigning Baton Rouge Amateur champion Landon Covington will lead a field of more than 50 golfers this weekend as part of the Baton Rouge Open golf tournament.
Hosted by Santa Maria golf course, the tournament will feature an open division as well as a senior division. Among the seniors competing are former LGA senior amateur champion Bob McCusker and former LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson.
Covington has already made a splash at BREC tournaments this summer having won the City Park and Webb Park championships in June. The wins have helped Covington take over first place in the BREC player of the year standings.
Covington leads the standings with 3,395 points while Robbie White, a friend and frequent playing partner of Covington’s, is in second with 3,075 points. With only the Baton Rouge Open and the Baton Rouge Amateur left on the season’s schedule, no other golfer is within 700 points of Covington.
He shot 4-under 120 to take first at City Park, and easily outdistanced Chris Jordan, who was second at 125. Two weeks later, Covington shot 69-69 (6-under par 138), and was the only golfer with two rounds in the 60s as he edged Mike Stackus by one stroke to win the Webb Park championship.
Covington also played in the 100th LGA amateur championship held at Baton Rouge Country Club from July 18-21, but did not fare well. After posting a first-round 85, he started his second round on the back nine, but was 4-over through five holes. Covington withdrew after taking 12 at the par-5 15th hole.
Triston Elson won the 2018 Baton Rouge Open with a two-day total of 7-under 137 at Beaver Creek golf course. Elston passed first-round leader B.J. Rogillio on the back nine, and went on to shoot a second-round 67 to claim a three-shot win.
Covington’s 2018 Baton Rouge Amateur win came in a match play format, also at Santa Maria. White and Covington squared off in the championship match, which wasn’t settled until 18th hole. White missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the last hole allowing Covington to escape with a 1-up win.