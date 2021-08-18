Squeezing in two football seasons in one calendar year has been rough on Southern players, but none of the Jaguars are going to complain to teammate Kordell Caldwell.
A 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior from Houston, Caldwell is beginning his third year of law school in addition to his last as a football player.
“There are nights I have to stop and take a breath and examine everything going on,” Caldwell said when asked how he pulls off the rare double. “I have to put, piece by piece, what am I going to do to accomplish my goals on the field and in the classroom. Some nights it gets tough and challenging, but I remind myself nothing is bigger than what God prepares you for.”
Caldwell has had a knack for debate since an early age, attending law camps and football camps throughout his youth. After walking on at Arizona State for two seasons, he transferred to Southern so he could continue playing football while pursuing a legal career, picking the Jaguars over his home state favorite University of Texas.
Sometimes, Caldwell says jokingly, he questions why he did it but the finish line is beginning to come into focus. He worked for two different law firms in New Orleans and has a job offer from one when he finishes in May.
“Why would someone choose to do both? I wish I could tell you,” he said. “I’m trying to figure it out myself. I’m two years into it now. I’m closer to the end than the beginning. That first year they test you to see your willpower and know-how, perseverance. That’s one thing being a Southern Jaguar has taught me. If I can make it through my first fall camp, I can make it through my first year of law school.”
Although he isn’t a starter, Caldwell has been a key member of the Jaguars' special teams and as a leader. He has three career blocked punts, including one last year against Jackson State, and one interception. He played in all five games in the spring and totaled nine tackles.
The Jaguars defensive staff has tweaked the secondary which has Caldwell learning some new positions.
“It’s one of those things, whatever I can do to help the team,” he said. “I found a knack for punt blocking. We’re looking to dial some things up, change some things around this year. I’m getting work at a couple of positions, weakside safety (rover) and strong safety. It’s all a work in progress.”
Four Jaguars on watch list
Four Southern players are on the watch list for the Deacon Jones Award to the top player in the nation from an HBCU school.
Defensive end Jordan Lewis, safety Chase Foster, running back Jerodd Sims and tight end Ethan Howard were among the 56 players named by the Black College Hall of Fame.
Four finalists will be announced Nov. 30 and the winner will be announced at halftime of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in the Caesars Superdome Feb. 19.
SWAC HOF ceremony returns
The SWAC Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Omni Hotel, the league announced Wednesday.
Last year’s ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information will be released in the upcoming weeks.