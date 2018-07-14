The World Cup always entertains, on and off the field. It has last-minute winners and quirky rows, breath-taking skill and behind-the-scenes drama. Here are five cool moments from Russia.
1. Messi misses. And Ronaldo misses.
It was a disappointing competition for the two greatest players in the world, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi missed a penalty kick in La Albiceleste’s opener against Iceland that would have won the game. Instead they tied, and although they scrambled through to the next round in second place, it put Argentina on a collision course for a date with France.
Ronaldo started on fire and had a wonderful hat trick against Spain, but he too then missed from 12 yards versus Iran. That also meant a tie rather than a win, runners-up in the group, and a tougher knockout stage opponent — and Uruguay sent him home on an early flight.
2. VAR drama
The group stage wraps with everyone in the same group playing simultaneously in an attempt to prevent a manufactured result favorable to both teams. As the matches unfold the standings are in flux, and VAR played a vital role in Group B.
Portugal led Iran 1-0 and was set to top the section, when on a VAR review the referee awarded the Iranians a penalty kick. At the same moment, hundreds of miles away, VAR was being used to give Spain a goal that initially had been ruled offside, earning the Spaniards a 2-2 tie with Morocco. The double video drama flip-flopped the nations in the final table.
3. Japan’s yellow-card gamble
Despite FIFA’s best efforts, a round-robin format rather than straight knockout means the group stage can still produce a manipulated result. Japan did not try to score — indeed were afraid to even tackle!
Jpana were losing 1-0 to Poland in the final game while Colombia led Senegal by the same scoreline. It put the Asians and the Africans level on points, head-to-head result, goal difference, and goals scored. The final tiebreaker was number of yellow cards. Japan was ahead on that account, so its coach ordered them to stick rather than twist, gambling that Senegal would not equalize.
Even though they were losing, the Japanese camped in their own half, happy to play out the last minutes at walking pace, and the strategy worked as they qualified for the last 16. Speaking of which…
4. Belgium’s comeback
Japan might have sleep-walked into the knockout stage, but once there it raced full-pelt at Belgium. With only 20 minutes to go Japan was on course for the shock of the tournament, ahead 2-0 against the Red Devils and repeatedly ripping apart Belgium’s back line.
But two quick-fire Belgian goals had Japan clinging on like a tired prize-fighter desperate for the bell, and with seconds left in injury time the comeback was complete as the Europeans ran out 3-2 winners. It was the first time in 52 years a country had recovered a two-goal deficit to win a World Cup knockout match without extra time.
5. Iran get new cleats
Sportswear giant Nike withdrew its supply of cleats to the Iranians on the eve of the competition. After President Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran, he re-imposed economic sanctions against the country. Nike released a statement reading that as a private U.S. company, it could no longer fit out the Iranian players, leaving the roster with less than a week to find new footwear to play in.
They say sport and politics don’t mix, but often you find that the two clash in the World Cup.