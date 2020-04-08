Masters week TV schedule
Though the Masters is on hold, the highlights from past tournaments is still filling up the TV schedule this week. Here’s an overview:
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. — 1987 highlights (champion: Larry Mize), Golf Channel
11 a.m. — 1977 highlights (Tom Watson), Golf Channel
12:30 p.m. — 1981 highlights (Tom Watson), Golf Channel
2 p.m. — 2012 final round (Bubba Watson), ESPN
3:30 p.m. — 1962 highlights (Arnold Palmer), Golf Channel
5:30 p.m. — 1964 highlights (Palmer), Golf Channel
6:30 p.m. — 1997 final round (Tiger Woods), ESPN; 2012 winner’s news conference (Bubba Watson), Golf Channel
10 p.m. — 1997 winner’s news conference (Woods), Golf Channel
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — 1980 highlights (Seve Ballesteros), Golf Channel
10:30 a.m. — 1983 highlights (Ballesteros), Golf Channel
11 a.m. — 2013 final round (Adam Scott), ESPN
5 p.m. — 2005 final round (Woods), ESPN; 2013 winner’s news conference (Scott), Golf Channel
10 p.m. — 2005 winner’s news conference (Woods), Golf Channel
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. — 1989 highlights (Nick Faldo), Golf Channel
12:30 p.m. — 1986 highlights (Jack Nicklaus), Golf Channel; 1975 final round highlights (Nicklaus), CBS
1:30 p.m. — 2004 final round (Phil Mickelson), CBS
5 p.m. — 2004 winner’s news conference (Mickelson), Golf Channel
SUNDAY
11:30 a.m. — 2019 final round (Woods), CBS
5 p.m. — 2019 "Live From the Masters," Golf Channel
Disasters at the Masters
It is said major championships aren’t won as much as lost. Here’s a look at some major Masters misery:
1961
Winner: Gary Player (-8)
Runners-up: Arnold Palmer, Charles Coe (-7)
Palmer led Player by one going to No. 18 when he hit into a greenside bunker, thinned his third shot across the green, chipped long and two-putted for a double bogey. Palmer won in 1960 and ’62, so a par could have made it three straight.
1968
Winner: Bob Goalby (-11)
Runner-up: Robert de Vicenzo (-10)
An 18-hole playoff loomed, but de Vicenzo signed his scorecard for a 4 on No. 17, though he made a birdie 3. By rule, the higher score stood and Goalby won outright. Tommy Aaron, de Vicenzo’s playing partner and scorekeeper, won the 1973 Masters.
1979
Winner: Fuzzy Zoeller (-8, playoff)
Runners-up: Ed Sneed, Tom Watson (-8)
Sneed led by five entering Sunday’s final round but stumbled home with three straight bogeys to set up the Masters’ first sudden-death playoff. All three golfers parred the 10th before Zoeller, a Masters rookie, won with a birdie on the 11th.
1989
Winner: Nick Faldo (-5, playoff)
Runner-up: Scott Hoch
Faldo chased down Hoch with a final-round 65, forcing a playoff. On the first extra hole, the 10th, Faldo bogeyed from a bunker. Hoch, who hit the green, three-putted, missing a 2-foot par putt. Like Zoeller, Faldo birdied the 11th to win.
1996
Winner: Nick Faldo (-12)
Runner-up: Greg Norman (-7)
Norman opened with a record-tying 63 and led Faldo by six Sunday. But Norman slowly collapsed with a 78, while Faldo charged past with a 67 to win his third green jacket. Afterward, Faldo hugged Norman out of sympathy.
2016
Winner: Danny Willett (-5)
Runners-up: Jordan Spieth, Lee Westwood (-2)
Four straight birdies gave reigning champion Spieth a five-stroke lead going to the back nine at 7-under. He bogeyed 10 and 11 then made a 7 on the par-3 12th, hitting two into Rae’s Creek. Willett charged past with a brilliant 67.
Other great Masters comebacks
1959: Art Wall birdies five of the last six holes to shoot 66 and vault past 12 players, beating Cary Middlecoff by one.
1978: Eight back starting Sunday, Gary Player birdies seven of the last 10 holes to shoot 64 and win his third green jacket.
1986: Jack Nicklaus wins for a record sixth time, shooting 65 with a back-nine 30 to edge Greg Norman and Tom Kite by one.
2011: Charl Schwartzel is first winner to birdie last four holes, shooting 66 to beat Jason Day and Adam Scott by two.
From the gallery
The new press building at Augusta National, which opened in 2017, is more like a palace. Or Tara from “Gone With the Wind.” It even has a small ground-floor locker room for the media — not opulent, but country club quality — where you can keep a change of clothes. It also has two showers. It’s nice when I go back to the house where I stay Masters week and someone asks me if I need the shower and I can say, “No thanks, I showered at the club.”
The press building is so comfy, I’m convinced at least half the people who cover the Masters never leave. Which is a shame, because if you wander among the fans ("patrons," they call them at the Masters) you can overhear some great stuff. Last year’s highlights:
“What hole is this?”
“That’s Tiger!”
“Doesn’t get old, does it?”
“Can you take my picture?” (Practice days only)
“What hole is this?”
“Bet me!”
“Next one buys the beer.”
“How many square feet is this bathroom?”
“What hole is this?”
“I’m praying for Tiger.”
“Are you ready for a peach ice cream sandwich?” (If you’ve never been to the Masters, the answer should always be “Yes!”)
“I bet on (Francesco) Molinari, and I win $2,000 if he wins … but I want Tiger to win.”
“Where are you from?”
“Tiger flies home to Jupiter (Florida, not the planet) every night. I saw his plane.”
“Aren’t there less squirrels here than anywhere else?” (Squirrel officials declined comment.)
“What hole is this?”