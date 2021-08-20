Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
It was fitting that the first stop for LSU players after the national championship win on Jan. 7, 2008, in the Superdome in New Orleans was a place called Club Dream on Decatur Street.
Then, it was to the heart of the French Quarter around 3 a.m. But for Glenn Dorsey, it was still the family hour.
“I got my mom, my dad, my sister, my uncles from California, my whole family, and we walked Bourbon Street,” Dorsey said.
“You talk about feeling like a rock star, feeling like Michael Jackson, the president of the United States, it was unbelievable. Oh, man. People coming up to you. What a time.”
LSU had just defeated Ohio State 38-24 for its second national championship in five seasons. The Hibernia Bank tower on Gravier Street beamed purple and gold over everything all night and morning long as it had all week.
“You know, how some things in life, you wish you could live again? That night’s one of them,” said Dorsey, who completed a nine-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in 2008 with the fifth pick of the first round. At the time, he was the highest-drafted LSU defensive lineman in history.
A behemoth defensive tackle from East Ascension High School, Dorsey had already become the most decorated player in LSU football history before the national championship game.
He was the first player in college football history to win these four major awards in the same season: the Bronko Nagurski, Vince Lombardi and Ronnie Lott awards and the Outland Trophy.
He also placed ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a consensus first-team All-American and the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year.
“That night was one of those moments you never forget, man,” he said. “I actually had to leave Bourbon Street. I had to go down a side street to get away from the people because I couldn’t walk through them. … I was surrounded. I couldn’t move.”
No offensive line with double teams ever stopped him in his tracks quite like that.
“He was so strong at the point of attack,” said Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, who was LSU's defensive line coach when Dorsey was a sophomore in 2005.
“He had what I call heavy hands,” Dunbar said. “He could hold the offensive linemen where he wanted them. He was a dominant force, a classic run-stuffer. I loved watching LSU after I left and seeing No. 72 making plays all the time.”
Those are just a few of the things that earned Dorsey a spot in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. He and the Class of 2021 will be enshrined on Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Dorsey, who will also be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this fall, said. “I’m bringing my mom, my dad, my wife, my son, my nephew, my sister.”
The road to both halls wasn’t easy for Dorsey.
He didn’t start regularly until his junior year in 2006.
Despite leg, knee and tailbone injuries late in his senior season, he played on and finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks, four pass breakups and 12½ stops behind the line despite taking on double-teams.
Dorsey became a consensus first team All-American in 2006, finishing with 64 tackles and 8½ stops behind the line with three sacks.
“He wasn’t the fastest guy, but he had such lower-body strength — football strength,” former teammate Marlon Favorite said.
Nick Saban, who will enter the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022, realized immediately Dorsey’s talent and potential.
“As soon as he came,” Saban said. “I mean you could see he had a lot of explosive power and really good movement.
"He was smart, very instinctive, and you just knew it was going to be a matter of as soon as he developed the confidence systematically, he was going to be a great player.”