A photographer working along the sidelines during Georgia's game with Auburn was injured and stretchered off the field after appearing to be knocked unconscious. 

The woman was ID'd as Chamberlain Smith, an intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Department, according to CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl.

The hit occurred late in the first half when Bulldogs running back Brian Herrien was forced out of bounds after a 3-yard pass from Jake Fromm. 

Smith is a "photojournalist and lifestyle photographer" from Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a degree in photojournalism from Georgia, according to her online portfolio. She was kneeling close to the 5-yard line doing camera work as Herrien's lower body collided with her head area, where she was holding the camera.

She was knocked backward and remained motionless on the ground for several minutes in front of where the Auburn student section is located. She was loaded onto a stretcher and her eyes were open as she was carted off the field. She could be seen communicating with medical personnel as she was taken off. 

"It's a painful quiet down here right now," Erdahl said on the CBS broadcast.

The crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium could be seen looking on anxiously as the Smith was checked on by paramedics and applauded as she was taken off the field safely in a stretcher, strapped into a head brace.

Smith had a bruise on her right eye as she was taken off the field and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment, Erdahl said after halftime. 

Herrien was not injured in the collision and caught a touchdown pass on the first play after the game resumed. No. 4 Georgia led No. 12 Auburn 14-0.

"[Herrien] was pretty upset in the locker room" after the collision, Erdahl reported, adding that he and Jake Fromm said a prayer for Smith before returning to the field to begin the second half.

