The No. 20 LSU Tigers will get their chance to put last week's loss to Mississippi State behind them when they take on Vanderbilt on the road Saturday evening.
Get important gameday information, including how to watch, stream and follow live updates, below.
The Advocate's staff gazes into the crystal ball to predict Saturday's game with Vanderbilt in Nashville:
THE GAME
WHO: No. 20 LSU (0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (0-1)
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Vanderbilt Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee
HOW TO WATCH LIVE
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: WatchESPN
When LSU went to play at Vanderbilt just over a year ago, just another world ago, it was a game about further establishing the Tigers as a nat…
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Brooks Kubena | LSU 35, Vanderbilt 14
This was an LSU offense that scored 27 points last week with red zone errors, missed touchdown opportunities on late throws and a limited run game. Ed Orgeron says they've identified corrections, and Vanderbilt's a good place to start. The Commodores offense is no Air Raid, and Derek Stingley will show why he's needed.
Scott Rabalais | LSU 30, Vanderbilt 15
Like the Tigers, I’m hitting the reset button on the predictions. This summer I had LSU beating Vandy 52-23. After its loss and Vandy’s close 17-12 loss at Texas A&M, I’m picking one a little closer but for the Tigers to still prevail in what suddenly becomes a must-win game.
Wilson Alexander | LSU 33, Vanderbilt 10
Ed Orgeron has never lost back-to-back games during his LSU tenure. That won't change this weekend. LSU sounds determined to correct its mistakes, and though Vanderbilt has a strong defense, the Commodores don't have enough offensive playmakers to keep up.
After a deflating opening loss, No. 20 LSU travels this weekend to Vanderbilt. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.
TOP STORIES THIS WEEK
-- Rabalais: Recapturing the 'LSU standard' is the Tigers' prime objective this Saturday
-- How does LSU beat Vanderbilt? Keys include tighter coverage and winning line of scrimmage
-- Ed Orgeron on LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley: 'I do believe he's going to play'
There is no certainty yet that LSU will be getting back perhaps its best defensive player, but Tigers coach Ed Orgeron shared confidence that …
-- LSU LT Dare Rosenthal is 'game-time decision' for Vanderbilt, Ed Orgeron says; Wire available
-- How a 'hesitant' Myles Brennan can improve as LSU's QB; 'It's a matter of making the decision'
-- Inside the practical mind of JaCoby Stevens, LSU's 'machine'-like leader and safety
-- Ali Gaye's uncommon route from The Gambia to LSU leads him to the cusp of stardom
-- Rabalais: Ed Orgeron got the style of defense he wants from Bo Pelini. Now LSU's coaches must fix it.
The child climbed into his father's car. Lush green trees whizzed along the Tennessee boulevard. Nashville came into view.
FULL COVERAGE
-- Visit theadvocate.com/lsu.
-- Sign up for the daily LSU Daily News e-mail newsletter.
-- Become a digital subscriber
Inside his apartment last Saturday night, Ali Gaye ate Polynesian food with his roommates and their families. Defensive lineman Soni Fonua’s m…
LIVE UPDATES
Can't see feed below? Click here.
Myles Brennan dropped back, alone in the pocket, and saw the Mississippi State linebackers drop back, too.