BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 1437.JPG
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) looks to the bench for the play call in the first half of the Tigers' home opener against Mississippi State during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The No. 20 LSU Tigers will get their chance to put last week's loss to Mississippi State behind them when they take on Vanderbilt on the road Saturday evening. 

Get important gameday information, including how to watch, stream and follow live updates, below. 

THE GAME

WHO: No. 20 LSU (0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (0-1)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Vanderbilt Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena | LSU 35, Vanderbilt 14

This was an LSU offense that scored 27 points last week with red zone errors, missed touchdown opportunities on late throws and a limited run game. Ed Orgeron says they've identified corrections, and Vanderbilt's a good place to start. The Commodores offense is no Air Raid, and Derek Stingley will show why he's needed.

Scott Rabalais | LSU 30, Vanderbilt 15

Like the Tigers, I’m hitting the reset button on the predictions. This summer I had LSU beating Vandy 52-23. After its loss and Vandy’s close 17-12 loss at Texas A&M, I’m picking one a little closer but for the Tigers to still prevail in what suddenly becomes a must-win game.

Wilson AlexanderLSU 33, Vanderbilt 10

Ed Orgeron has never lost back-to-back games during his LSU tenure. That won't change this weekend. LSU sounds determined to correct its mistakes, and though Vanderbilt has a strong defense, the Commodores don't have enough offensive playmakers to keep up.

TOP STORIES THIS WEEK

-- Rabalais: Recapturing the 'LSU standard' is the Tigers' prime objective this Saturday

-- How does LSU beat Vanderbilt? Keys include tighter coverage and winning line of scrimmage

-- Ed Orgeron on LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley: 'I do believe he's going to play'

-- LSU LT Dare Rosenthal is 'game-time decision' for Vanderbilt, Ed Orgeron says; Wire available

-- How a 'hesitant' Myles Brennan can improve as LSU's QB; 'It's a matter of making the decision'

-- Inside the practical mind of JaCoby Stevens, LSU's 'machine'-like leader and safety

-- Ali Gaye's uncommon route from The Gambia to LSU leads him to the cusp of stardom

-- Rabalais: Ed Orgeron got the style of defense he wants from Bo Pelini. Now LSU's coaches must fix it.

FULL COVERAGE

-- Visit theadvocate.com/lsu.

-- Sign up for the daily LSU Daily News e-mail newsletter.

-- Become a digital subscriber

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see feed below? Click here.

View comments