The No. 20 LSU Tigers will get their chance to put last week's loss to Mississippi State behind them when they take on Vanderbilt on the road Saturday evening.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 20 LSU (0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (0-1)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Vanderbilt Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: WatchESPN

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena | LSU 35, Vanderbilt 14

This was an LSU offense that scored 27 points last week with red zone errors, missed touchdown opportunities on late throws and a limited run game. Ed Orgeron says they've identified corrections, and Vanderbilt's a good place to start. The Commodores offense is no Air Raid, and Derek Stingley will show why he's needed.

Scott Rabalais | LSU 30, Vanderbilt 15

Like the Tigers, I’m hitting the reset button on the predictions. This summer I had LSU beating Vandy 52-23. After its loss and Vandy’s close 17-12 loss at Texas A&M, I’m picking one a little closer but for the Tigers to still prevail in what suddenly becomes a must-win game.

Wilson Alexander | LSU 33, Vanderbilt 10

Ed Orgeron has never lost back-to-back games during his LSU tenure. That won't change this weekend. LSU sounds determined to correct its mistakes, and though Vanderbilt has a strong defense, the Commodores don't have enough offensive playmakers to keep up.

