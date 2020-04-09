This was supposed to be Masters week (April 6-12). So, while we wait for the planned rescheduling of the Masters tournament this fall (Nov. 12-15), we’re recreating one of the seven sandwiches on the concession stand menu at Augusta National Golf Club each day. It’s not the five mother sauces of haute French cuisine, but who knows? This may become a new tradition unlike any other.
If you want to become a member of the Masters’ club, Augusta National Golf Club, you can’t ask. You have to be invited to join.
But if you want to enjoy a Masters Club — sandwich that is — when the Masters is played, all you have to do is fork over $2.50 at the concession stand. Or charge one to your account when your Augusta National membership invitation finally comes through.
The Masters Club sandwich is not at all what I think of as a classic club sandwich. That is made of three pieces of toasted bread, with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato, cut into quarters. The Augusta version is on a hamburger-style bun with slices of ham and turkey and white cheese (in my case, Havarti) and a little mayonnaise and mustard to liven things up. Not at all the same thing, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t tasty in its own way.
Again, when it comes to Masters concession food, it's not what you're eating but where it comes from. As for the cup in the photo, they're reserved for craft or imported beer at the tournament (regular domestic beer comes in a clear cup). In 2019, a beer only ran you $4 for domestic and $5 for craft and imported. So this whole combo could be had for $6.50 or $7.50.
You can easily make one of these at home while enjoying the replays and highlights of past Masters tournaments on Golf Channel, ESPN and CBS. Here’s the TV schedule for the tournament days:
FRIDAY’S SANDWICH: Ham & cheese on rye
MASTERS WEEK TV SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
2 p.m. — 2012 final round (Bubba Watson), ESPN
3:30 p.m. — 1962 highlights (Arnold Palmer), Golf Channel
5:30 p.m. — 1964 highlights (Palmer), Golf Channel
6:30 p.m. — 1997 final round (Tiger Woods), ESPN; 2012 winner’s news conference (Bubba Watson), Golf Channel
10 p.m. — 1997 winner’s news conference (Woods), Golf Channel
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — 1980 highlights (Seve Ballesteros), Golf Channel
10:30 a.m. — 1983 highlights (Ballesteros), Golf Channel
11 a.m. — 2013 final round (Adam Scott), ESPN
5 p.m. — 2005 final round (Woods), ESPN; 2013 winner’s news conference (Scott), Golf Channel
10 p.m. — 2005 winner’s news conference (Woods), Golf Channel
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. — 1989 highlights (Nick Faldo), Golf Channel
12:30 p.m. — 1986 highlights (Jack Nicklaus), Golf Channel; 1975 final round highlights (Nicklaus), CBS
1:30 p.m. — 2004 final round (Phil Mickelson), CBS
5 p.m. — 2004 winner’s news conference (Mickelson), Golf Channel
SUNDAY
11:30 a.m. — 2019 final round (Woods), CBS
5 p.m. — 2019 Live From the Masters, Golf Channel