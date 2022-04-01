WHO: LSU (18-8, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) vs. Auburn (18-8, 4-3)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball; Auburn is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Auburn — TBD
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has toyed with its starting rotations for a few weeks. After Sam Dutton and Grant Taylor combined to handle nine innings in an 11-2 victory against Florida on Sunday, it's unknown whether they will be called on again to handle the series finale Saturday against Auburn. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews will be honored before the game as a community champion of Families Helping Families. Crews meets with and signs gloves for children with autism before every game. His family has donated four tickets in Section 202 for every LSU home game this season through the foundation.