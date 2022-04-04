I know I should be talking about what chaos the sport of bowling is in right now with the USBC banning six balls in national competition, but not in your USBC local league and not by groups like the PBA or SASBA.
But honestly, I would rather talk about the young people that were the stars of bowling in this state in the LHSAA bowling championships. They brought us all lots of smiles and excitement last week and I don’t even really care what equipment they were using.
I have stated many times that I am not a fan of the 6-player, best-of-27 team format the LHSAA uses. I would love some five-player regular bowling and Baker matches like we see primarily in college.
But the format gave us what may have been the greatest three games that we have seen in the final between Catholic High and Brother Martin. Both teams combined for some exciting matches.
Brother Martin was looking for its sixth championship since 2015, but more importantly they were trying to match the Denham Springs girls, winners of the first four state titles (2005-08). To add to the intrigue, the Yellow Jackets won their fifth girls title moments before the Crusaders match began.
The opponent was Catholic, six times since 2016 in the semifinals (third time in the finals) and the last local state boys/coed champs in 2007.
With Brother Martin up 10-6 going to the final game and with the lead in the three-pin super total, Catholic unleashed a barrage that put the total back their way and made it look like Brother Martin’s only path to the title would be four individual wins. Two of those looked easy, but the other two would be very difficult as Catholic was putting strings of strikes together.
But then Jacob Vangilder became striking once, twice and more. He came to the 10th frame on five straight and dropped three more, rallying to win his match 248-247. While, Carson Colletti would strike moments later to get a 205-204 win, as we said on the streaming broadcast if Vangilder doesn’t get all eight strikes, Brother Martin loses the point, loses the three points in total and Catholic wins, 14-13.
As it was, Brother Martin got the four individual points it needed and those two one-pin wins gave the Crusaders the team total score, 3,806-3,804, to make the final 17-10.
One reason for Brother Martin’s success is the absolute fact that Brother Martin’s Bruce Himbert has been able to reload the lineup year-after-year especially at the 1-2-3 spots in the lineup.
Catholic made the most of its No. 2 seeding and didn’t let a trip to Bossier City for its first three matches bother them. Robin Davis has also mastered getting good talent and their performance in a losing effort in the final will be remembered as much as Brother Martin’s win.
The Byrd girls should be applauded as well for getting to the state finals making an amazing run as the 13 seed, taking out the 4, 5 and 1 seeds en route to the finals. The Byrd girls loved the lane condition in Baton Rouge and several bowled their career highs while showing a North Louisiana team could make the finals.
But Denham Springs was too talented and, on this day, too good not to win the state title. That was a talented group in 2005-08 that dominated girls state, but this Denham team showed it was special indeed.
Plus let’s not forget singles champs Ryan Beam of Dutchtown and Cadence Cagnolatti of St. Amant. Both bowled great and while neither bowled as the top average on their teams this season, they showed the ability to handle a tricky condition and the lane switches best to score the title on a day when the variance in scores from one game to the next seemed more extreme than past years.
The singles will take on a higher level of excitement in 2023 when the qualifying round will be followed by a stepladder competition that will involve multiple matches and bowlers. It is just what this singles championship needs to allow streaming and/or over-the-air coverage of the finals.
So, while I’m glad I don’t have an outlawed ball (everyone please stop laughing), I’m glad I could talk about real bowling, real people and one of the best two days of high school bowling we’ve had in the playoffs.
I know we have some local and area tournaments to get caught up on and we will do that when we join you on April 19. Until then, good luck and good bowling.