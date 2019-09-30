The way the Southeastern Louisiana football team is handling explosive plays is leading to an explosive season.
The Lions pulled away from Northwestern State in the second half Saturday to grab a 44-27 victory in Natchitoches for a 3-1 start, 2-0 in Southland Conference play. It was the Lions' eighth consecutive victory over the Demons.
The key was eight offensive plays of 25 yards or more, including five that went 30 or more yards and three that covered 40 or more.
“We played well on offense; we had four possessions in the first half and scored on three and got hot in the second half,” second-year coach Frank Scelfo said. “We had some explosive plays, and that was the key. It’s tough to drive 80 yards. You don’t see a lot of those. We had four in the pass game and four in the run game.
"On defense, we shut down the run game and we kept the explosive plays to a minimum. That means we tackled well. We affected the quarterback, hit him. We made him move around and get off his mark.”
SLU can match last year’s win total Saturday when it goes on the road again to McNeese State (2-3, 0-2) for a 4 p.m. kickoff. Southeastern hasn’t been 4-1 since 1980, its first season in FCS, and finished 8-2 that year.
Scelfo wasn’t as happy about the pass defense but noted the Lions allowed Northwestern State only 45 yards rushing on 22 carries and sacked Demons quarterback Shelton Eppler three times. Penalties were another sore spot, with the Lions getting flagged 13 times for 130 yards, balanced by the Demons getting 13 for 131.
“I don’t know if the officials were flag-happy or what,” Scelfo said. “We had 15 penalties in the first three games total. To have 13 was disappointing. Three pre-snap penalties on offense and one with 12 men on the field. Those are self-inflicted wounds we can’t have. We had three pass interference calls in a row. You can question them, but they got called.
“Going on the road in this conference is a difficult chore for anybody; to win on the road is special.”
Moving up
The Lions moved up in both polls for the second straight week. They went from No. 19 to No. 17 in the STATS FCS poll and from No. 22 to No. 19 in the coaches rankings. SLU is one of three SLC teams in the STATS poll, one spot ahead of Nicholls (2-2), with Central Arkansas (3-1) at No. 11.
In the coaches poll, Nicholls State is No. 15, Central Arkansas is tied for No. 10 and Houston Baptist (4-0) tied for No. 25.
Depth afield
The Lions were without five major contributors: their top two running backs Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper, defensive tackles Steve Wright and Fred Brown and wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere. But Scelfo said the infusion of freshman talent helped alleviate those absences.
Third-string running back Taron Jones rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns while freshman Kendall Collins had a 25-yard scoring run. Freshman wide receiver Ed Magee had his second consecutive two-catch game for 28 yards. Scelfo said there were several other contributors on defense
“The injury situation is a part of the game,” he said. “You prepare them all to play. When guys get an opportunity, take advantage of it. We can do without any player and plug somebody in.
"Recruiting has really helped us when Ed Magee is catching balls, Kendall Collins is playing, (safety) Derek Turner is playing. Some younger guys are playing, (linebackers) Davion Nazari took some snaps, Herman Christophe, Alex Huzar, (cornerback) Dontrell Smith ... they are contributing and doing well. We’ve created some depth. With last year’s team, I’m not sure what would have happened. Guys are buying in and just playing hard as long as they can."
Scelfo said Jones, who was hurt last year, and Collins both handled other duties such blocking, and making the correct cuts and reads.
“They haven’t been as many reps because they weren’t starters,” Scelfo said. “But this week they got the reps and you saw them grow. They’ve got to continue to grow. It was awesome to watch those guys do that. We’re seeing it at other positions. All of our linebackers are contributing. As a coach you want to get as many of these guys in so they can experience these types of games.”
Third-quarter burst
The Lions have made a habit of big third quarters. Saturday they pulled away from a 17-all halftime score to outscore the Demons 20-3. For the season, SLU has outscored opponents 60-13 combined in the third quarter.
“It’s our guys’ mental focus, saying we’re going to play hard for 60 minutes. It’s not a 30 minute game. It’s not like we're getting blown out in the first half.
“There’s nothing magical taking place. It’s our guys locking in to what we’re doing and feeling more comfortable as the game goes on. We’re playing hard for 60 minutes, and that takes its toll on an opponent.”
Ups and downs
SLU leads the Southland Conference in third-down conversions, hitting on 24 of 49 (49 percent), which Scelfo attributes partly to his players building a better awareness for down and distance. Conversely, the Lions are last in turnover margin with a minus-2 (five takeaways, seven giveaways).
“I talked to the coaches and said we’ve got to get that thing flipped,” he said. “Take care of the ball and create some turnovers.”