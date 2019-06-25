A 3-year-old Houston-area boy has died after he found a gun in his family's home and accidentally shot himself in the head, according to the Houston Chronicle. The child, Radyn Terrell, was the cousin of former LSU football standout running back Derrius Guice.
Terrell found the .38-calber pistol in a bedroom last Friday and shot himself in the eye, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Major Chad Norvell told the Chronicle.
The family lived in Katy, Texas, a city about 30 miles west of downtown Houston.
My little man #RadynStrong pic.twitter.com/b19bXEvKwA— 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) June 25, 2019
"My little man fought so hard," Guice said in a statement he posted on Twitter. "I wish I could take your place and be the one and not you. You will be missed buddy!"
Several photos that Guice posted to social media show the child wearing Guice's No. 29 Washington Redskins jersey.
Terrell's father was home when the shooting happened. Child Protective Services nd the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the death for possible charges, Norvell told the Chronicle.