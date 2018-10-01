It’s hard to find a football coach who will admit he’s happy during the season. Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo is no exception.
After an 0-3 start, his team has reeled off consecutive victories against Lamar and Northwestern State going into Saturday’s game at co-Southland Conference leader Incarnate Word at 4 p.m.
The Lions (2-3, 2-1) showed significant improvement last week and Scelfo wants more of that more than he wants to be happy.
“I don’t know if happy is the right word; progress is being made each week,” Scelfo said at his weekly press conference Monday. “Some players are starting to identify themselves as to who they are that didn’t have an opportunity coming into the season, for whatever reason, didn’t play or weren’t here.
“I hope we play better (this week), that the experience we’re gaining allows us to play faster because we don’t have to think as much. We’re able to react and be smarter. We want to be better than we were last week, not play harder or be more intense. I hope we’re doing that every week.”
The Lions are tied with Nicholls State for third place in the league standings behind McNeese State (3-0) and IWU (2-0). A victory this week would set them up nicely with home games the following two weekends against Houston Baptist and Abilene Christian before showdowns with Sam Houston State and McNeese.
The Lions allowed explosive Northwestern State only one offensive touchdown in the 24-17 victory and struck for three in the first half and a 21-3 lead. Scelfo especially likes the improvement from players who are older but haven’t seen much game action in their careers. There was a significant drop in penalties from 16 the previous week to 7.
At the same time, the Lion offense struggled in the second half and rushed for only 54 yards. The defense also had some issues with tackling but forced two fumbles in the closing minutes and sealed the game with a sack by linebacker Tamarcus Russell on the final play.
“We’ve got to do a better job running the football, be more physical up front,” he said. “We’re not doing a good job coming off the ball and engaging defenders on their side of the line. It will be critical to run the ball this week.”
The Lions defense will see the league’s top rusher and scorer in Ra’Quanne Dickens, who has rushed for 587 yards and 7 TDs. He is averaging 10.3 yards per carry.
Air game
After five games, SLU quarterback Chason Virgil is the top quarterback in the league, averaging 305.2 yards passing per game and No. 4 in passing efficiency with a 137.38 rating. Virgil, who hit 19 of 28 for 316 yards and two TDs last week, has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,526 yards and 9 scores.
Special special teams
SLU leads the conference in three special teams categories: kickoff returns (26.2 yards per return), punt returns (14.3) and punting (42.0 net average). Jonathan Tatum has also connected on 6 of 8 field goal attempts, putting the Lions fourth in that category. Scelfo also likes the competition created in the punt and kickoff coverage teams.
“I’ve been really pleased with our special teams,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition in all four phases where those guys are trying to get on. You usually don’t have that, you usually say let’s put these guys on special teams and rest these guys.”