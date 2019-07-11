For the second time in four years the Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournament will be rescheduled because of weather.
With Tropical Storm Barry expected to bring heavy rains to south Louisiana this weekend, BREC postponed this weekend’s opening rounds which were set to be played at Beaver Creek golf course in Zachary.
Course manager Tom Agazzi said he expects the tournament to be played in August, and urged golfers to check the BREC website for updates.
Historic flooding in 2016 caused the cancellation of an August playing date, and the tournament was later played in October.
Robbie White defeated Landon Covington 1-up to win the 2018 Baton Rouge Amateur at Santa Maria golf course.