The grind of an 82-game season is bound to produce a variety of injuries.
But when the inactive report grows exponentially during the second week of the season, it’s alarming.
The New Orleans Pelicans’ healthy training camp and debut has given way to a familiar issue. The team’s injury report literally swelled overnight last weekend, forcing the Pelicans to re-engineer its entire rotation in the process.
However, coach Alvin Gentry maintains the ailments facing Anthony Davis (elbow), Elfrid Payton (ankle) and Darius Miller (quad) are not long-term concerns and they’re only missing games now to ensure it doesn’t get worse later in the season.
Considering the grueling five-game road trip they’re on — which reaches maximum difficulty against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. — any disadvantage is immediately magnified.
Missing Davis can be pointed as a culprit in the Pelicans’ two-game losing skid, after opening the season with four consecutive victories. And it’s uncertain if Davis, Payton or Miller will be able to return on Wednesday in Oakland or Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
“We just have to get back healthy,” Gentry said after Monday’s 116-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets. “It’s a long, long season, and the one thing I do know is that no one feels sorry for you in this league. So, we just have to get ourselves healthy and then go back to playing the way we were.
“I thought we did a really good job in the second half of this game of playing the way we are capable of playing. We just have to get our guys healthy and we will be fine.”
Even those on the court are not exactly 100 percent.
Julius Randle has been battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot since preseason, and admitted it’s been painful. It’s mostly kept him off of the practice floor and coaches have attempted to limit the pounding on his foot, but he hasn’t yet missed a game.
“Usually, you take time off and it heals,” Randle said last week. “So, it’s kind of like the worst timing for it to happen, at the beginning of the season. But, we’re doing around the clock treatment and I’m doing everything I can. It’s hard to get rid of it during the season, but I’m doing my best to feel as good as I can.”
With so many health problems hitting at once, it’s put additional pressure on the rest of the Pelicans’ rotation. And they’ve mostly risen to the challenge.
Seldom-used reserves Frank Jackson, Tim Frazier and Cheick Diallo have rallied New Orleans from blowout to striking distance during the second half of the past two losses, and Gentry admitted it’s forced him to re-think his rotations. In particular, Gentry pointed to Jackson, saying the rookie has earned regular minutes after consecutive double-digit scoring outings while playing with deep bench lineups.
“It’s just the next man up mentality,” Jackson said. “We have such a talented roster who is ready to play whenever and guys step up. Obviously it will be nice when we have those guys back. Everyone’s ready to go and to play and to give it their all.”
But in the midst of a rugged road trip, while playing without their superstar, starting point guard and best bench shooter, there’s understandable consternation about how the Pelicans can tally a win.
For now, the Pelicans are forced to just figure it out.
“We have to play with what we have,” Gentry said. “We aren’t going to have a pity party for us. I mean, we are going to put out guys who are going to compete and play at a real high level. And when we get those guys back, we get them back.
“Right now, we have who we have and that’s who we will play with. That’s who we have confidence in. We are going to feel like when we go out and compete at our hardest level, we can compete with anyone.”
