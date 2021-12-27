The front page of the Ole Miss football website proclaims it’ll be a “Party in the Big Easy” when the Rebels meet Baylor at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the Sugar Bowl.

The omicron variant might put a damper on the festivities — at least for the teams — to help ensure there will be a football game played.

Both schools have delayed their arrival in New Orleans until Wednesday in the hope that less outside contact will keep exposure to a minimum.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin already has acknowledged that some players in his program have tested positive and are in danger of missing the game, although he would not divulge more details.

“Just think about it — why are you going somewhere early, have your kids walking around in a different city, around different people?” Kiffin said Monday on a Zoom teleconference from Oxford, Miss., where the team resumed practice after a short Christmas break. “Picture a week of walking around Bourbon Street and everything. I don’t think that’s really up there high on COVID protocol.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda — speaking via Zoom from Waco, Texas, on Monday — did not say how many, if any, positive tests have registered in his program, pointing out, “Our vaccination rate is very high.”

Baylor’s decision to delay departure from Waco by two days also was done to limit outside contact.

“The less time we’re there, the less time there is to either have to manage it if there’s a lockdown situation or the less time to have to maneuver through a daily schedule and not get sick,” Aranda said. “It’s our best opportunity to play the game healthy.”

COVID-19 forcing a change of plans for Sugar Bowl teams Just when it looked like things were back to normal for the Sugar Bowl, it's time to think again.

Both teams dismissed their players for Christmas last Wednesday just as the omicron situation began to intensify. Kiffin said he would have strongly considered not letting his players go had it developed a day or two earlier than it did.

Aranda said he could have kept his players in Waco, but he felt it was more important for them to see their families over the holiday.

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said Monday the delay in the team arrivals has caused a change or cancellation for some of the team activities before the game, but not for the official parties or the fans. That includes Friday’s parade in the French Quarter.

Also, there has been no change in the restrictions inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday. Fans will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test within the past 72 hours, but there are no mask provisions.

“If the city makes a change, we’ll be the first to know,” Hundley said. “But as of now, we’re not expecting any. I’d say we’re cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be able to move forward and play the game.”

Mark Romig — executive vice president of New Orleans Inc., the city’s tourism promotion arm — said that hotel reservations for the weekend are “holding firm,” and that he was not anticipating any drop-off in out-of-town attendance. The game is a sellout although there are tickets on the secondary market.

While the Sugar Bowl teams are arriving later than scheduled, that is not the case for three other New Year’s Six games plus the two CFP semifinals — Michigan-Georgia in the Orange Bowl and Alabama-Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, which both are scheduled for Friday.

The 10 teams in those five games arrived in their bowl cities Sunday or Monday.

COVID issues have caused the cancellation or alteration of several bowl games, including the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State getting canceled Tuesday just hours before kickoff.

“Seeing those cancellations does get your attention,” Hundley said. “But we’re prepared, and we’ve got some built-in flexibility in our schedule.

“We believe the schools have made good decisions. They’ve been great to work with and everybody is doing their best to make this come together in tough circumstances, and we are grateful for that.”

Kiffin is still counting on a home-field advantage for Ole Miss, which has sold its allotment of 15,000 tickets and asked for more.

“Well, I hope they show up,” he said. “You never know, especially in COVID, what is going to happen, and even the ones who bought them, do they keep them? Do they sell them?

“I don’t think we have any idea who’s going to be there for a neutral-site game, especially with all of this COVID stuff going on.”