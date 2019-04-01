As far as I’m concerned, the first power rated, bracketed state bowling playoffs has accomplished what it needed to accomplish.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s 15th Allstate Sugar Bowl state championship day will be held Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge with the semifinals in the boys and girls divisions at 11 a.m. and the finals to follow at 1 p.m.
First and foremost, high school bowling remains the rare symbol of what a nice one-bracket, one division, no split event can look like. A total of 32 boys’ teams and 16 girls’ teams started this playoff journey last week and as cleanly as possible we are down to the last four in each division.
Second, the power rankings brought a little intrigue into the event as the race for the 32nd boys spot and the 16th girls spot was watched closely. But others were watching as to which teams might be in their side of the bracket.
Third, I liked that teams probably bowled teams in some cases they wouldn’t have bowled in the old regional and bi-regional setups and it ended the setup where seeding had to be subjective on the part of the seeders.
But is it perfect? The answer is a very simple — absolutely not. This isn’t football or basketball and there are some things that hopefully can be figured out, especially when teams are tied with the same record.
For example, Archbishop Rummel, which bowls Thursday in the boys semifinals against No. 1 seed Central, is a hard to beat 21 seed. Especially when you look at how they bowled in the three playoff wins in Kenner. The Raiders took out the four and the five seeds along the way to the semifinals.
Three losses are a lot different than the undefeated teams that were seeded in the top of the list of 32, but regular season losses to Brother Martin (2 seed), Jesuit (6 seed) and Shaw (14 seed) say a lot about the teams Rummel lost to and the continued quality of the NOLA prep teams.
But in the end, no matter where teams are seeded they have to bowl extremely well under the playoff lights and the eight teams that will bowl Thursday certainly did.
Here’s another thing. Instead of dividing the bracket into two 16 team sites in the boys, make it four eight team pods. Once your two sites are selected, the first four seeds can choose where they want to bowl (until two teams have pick the same center).
Should season averages play any part in seeding? That’s a question that remains to be determined. Watch very carefully Thursday to see how many matches overall are ultimately decided by the bowlers in the 1-2-3 lower average pairings in the 6-player best-of-27 point match.
In Friday’s semifinals in boys play, Brother Martin (the 2 seed) in its main playoff lineup throws a potential 1,231 average out there compared to Central Lafourche’s 1,159 (3 seed). In the other semi, No. 1 Central averages 1,074 compared to a 1,052 for Rummel. Both Rummel and Brother Martin rolled 1,300-plus games in their early playoff rounds.
Brother Martin, the defending champs, will be trying to become the first boys/coed team overall and the first in the state bowling competition to win four titles since the Denham Springs girls won the first four titles (2005-08). The Crusaders have won titles previously in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
On the girls side, the number two seed, South Terrebonne, can play off an 894 average and they will face No. 6 seed Central (6 seed) which posts at 843. The other match has No. 8 seed Academy of Our Lady and 5 seed East Ascension going at it. AOL, the defending champions, averaged 951, while EA is at 862.
Those average numbers can give or take a little based on the actual lineup a coach puts out for the first game.
Again, an interesting seeding may have put two of the top girls’ teams together in the quarterfinals as No. 8 AOL took out No. 1 Chapelle. AOL’s only two losses this year were to Chapelle, which entered the playoffs undefeated.
For the second year, the singles championship will be decided in a separate event at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at All-Star Baton Rouge. The top 80 boys in average and the top 48 girls will fill the 64-lane center and bowl four games in two game pairs on separate lanes.
Kelsi Stegall of H.L. Bourgeois is the top girl with a 210, but may have to keep an eye out for a former champion, Trista Quinley of Airline High in Bossier City, who even though her team lost, shot two magnificent games in her session.
Philip O’Neill of Catholic had the top average in the state with a 229, but Cody Schaffer averaged 224 this season and has already won two major events at All-Star in the last 12 months.
So a couple of days of top high school stars are set to take on the challenge that will lead to high school championship. Not bad with this format for a first go around. Let’s see how it all plays out. The team finals, for only the second time, will be streamed on CresecentCitySports.com.
Spare notes/honr roll
Get set for the PBA Playoffs on FS1 as the round of 24 from Portland, Maine begins next Monday April 8 at 6 p.m. and runs for the next eight Mondays at various times. The finals are live on June 1 and 2 at 11 a.m. on Fox.
Sumner Taylor at Circle had the best set of 787 (267) high game, while Lakeya Anthony had 703 (257) and Bernadine Thompson 701 at All-Star. Justin Sumrall had his first 700 with 704, while Tyler Wright, Allen Cope and Alfred Hudson (his first) all had 300 games. Sean Crawford (298) and Leon Landry (296) almost had perfection and Brian Moore and Russell Owens had 11-strike 290 games.
Look forward to seeing you at the lanes Thursday and Friday for prep bowling’s biggest day and until then, good luck and good bowling.