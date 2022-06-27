When you look at what Hammond High senior Jayden Hauck did at the U.S. National High School Bowling Championship at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville, Kentucky, just a look at the results is pretty amazing.
This young lady, who will be heading to Southern University in the fall after signing with the Jaguars had to bowl good enough to advance through a four-game qualifier and then single-round eliminations to win the title.
All she did was average 225, never drop below third in a field of 258, with only one game below 200, an 189 in the final qualifying. After the qualifying, it was a survivor format where each subsequent game whittled the field. She bowled a 233 as an advancing group of 132 was cut to 61 and continued to post strong games as the field each game was cut to 32, 16 and then eight. In the round of eight a 228 added to her previous scores easily put her in the round where the second, third and fourth bowlers would bowl one game to go to the championship match.
Hauck rolled a 212, seven pins the best, and she faced leader Kara Beissel of Seabreeze (Florida) High School for the title. Her game was on point again, winning the match, 249-222.
Now she goes to Southern and coach Barry Doyle has to be smiling. His team was so close to getting back to the NCAA championships, losing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference finals. The addition of the state average high school record holder (227.7) should make Southern one of the league favorites in 2022-23.
Some 20 states and 614 bowlers participated in the event (which by the way would be quite an event to bring to Baton Rouge and All-Star Lanes with 64 lanes someday, hint, hint).
In the team competition, boys state champion Brother Martin finished 16th out of 51 teams and the Dutchtown girls placed 14th and the girls champions from Denham Springs finished 18th.
Two other girls finished in the top 35 of the singles event. Allison Olivia of Dutchtown got into the third elimination round before finishing 21st, while Layla Legendre of Denham Springs was 34th. On the boys side, senior Ricky Carmona of Brother Martin was the highest finisher from Louisiana, finishing 29th.
Tournament of Champions
The annual Tournament of Champions was held last weekend with the Spurtle Squad from the Ascension Knights League winning with a 3,573 total. Feed the Goat from the Circle Industrial League was second at 3,501. Third place went the Fight’n Tigers from the Easy Rollers League (3,487) and the Exxon Mobile League Pellets team was fourth at 3,465.
State tournament
The Louisiana USBC state tournament has completed its three-week run and complete standings can be found at LAStateUSBC.com. But let’s salute a couple of winners, starting with Dawson Lavergne of New Orleans who topped scratch singles with a 747, just ahead of Baton Rouge’s John Amedee at 742.
Betty Powell from the Northeast Louisiana Association, posted 2,419 to win the handicap all-events, while Aaron Jones of Lake Charles had a 2,266.
Spare Notes
Erin McCarthy won the U.S. Women’s Open last week when she ran the stepladder to win the tournament televised on CBS Sports Network. The PWBA Tour is taking a few weeks off and with no wonder. The U.S. Women’s Open had 56 games to get to the telecast and the week before that there were three tournaments at one center that added at least another 72 games if you advanced in all three. That’s pretty amazing.
Baton Rouge’s Juan Coston Jr., got the win Sunday in the NOLA Singles Event for June. He defeated David Moragas and Chad Conard in the final round for the title.
Monday nights at All-Star for the next several weeks the annual summer series of No-tap and doubles events continue. Scott Vedros and Jacob Garretson tied for the men’s win in the no-tap, with Sarah Broussard the women’s winner. The July 4 event is a four-game set with different formats each game.
We have a lot of bowling notes to catch up on and we will do that July 12. Until then, good luck and good bowling.