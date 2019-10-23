The offense has started coming to life for UL’s volleyball team, and for coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot it’s not a moment too soon.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-14, 3-5) took a pair of clutch road victories last weekend at Georgia Southern and Georgia State, losing only one set in the two matches, and it was offensive execution that was most responsible for snapping streaks of four straight losses and 11 losses in 12 matches.
“Our defense has been the story of the season, and we’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting for our offense to come through,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “Finally, it did. I can’t emphasize enough how big a win that was at Georgia State Sunday. That monkey that was on our back, it’s just in our pocket right now.”
The two wins give the Cajuns some impetus going into a four-match home streak that begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Long Gym against Little Rock. UL also hosts Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a second straight Sun Belt Conference West Division match.
UL’s defense has hovered among the national leaders all season, currently ranking 20th nationally and first in the Sun Belt in digs (17.37 per set), and the Cajuns also rank ninth nationally in attacks per set (38.4). The issue has been converting those attacks into points, with UL ranking near the bottom of the Sun Belt in hitting percentage.
That changed on the Georgia swing. The Cajuns hit .257 in last Friday’s 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19 win at Georgia Southern, and improved to .279 in a straight-set 25-23, 25-17, 27-25 win at Georgia Southern.
Returning All-Sun Belt pick Hali Wisnoskie was the catalyst in both, leading UL in kills with 17 against Southern and 16 against State, the latter coming on only 32 swings without an error.
“Hali’s numbers on the weekend, that tells me our offense is growing,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “When that happens, that means our middle blocker and our right side are pulling the block and allowing Hali to do what she does best.”
Mazeitis-Fontenot also said that winning the close sets Sunday at Georgia State was significant for a team that had struggled in closing out sets and matches.
“To win the first set and then pull one out in the third and not take it to a fourth set on Sunday, that was a big exclamation point for us,” she said. “Georgia Southern had already beaten South (Alabama) and UTA, two teams with winning records. We’re still in a scenario that we forget we’re winning some time, we’ll be up two sets and then we sort of lose our urgency.”
The weekend wins pushed UL back to third place in the six-team West Division, with the top four advancing to the Nov. 21-24 Sun Belt tournament. The Cajuns have eight matches remaining, and only one (West leader Texas State at 8-1) comes against a team currently with a winning conference record. Four of UL’s remaining matches, including Friday’s match against Little Rock (3-16, 1-6), come against a Trojan team and a UL-Monroe squad that hold a combined 2-13 Sun Belt record.
In addition, Arkansas State (12-7, 3-4) is only one-half game ahead of UL in the West standings going into its Friday night match at ULM. The Cajuns play A-State twice in the closing eight-match stretch including Sunday’s match, and those could be pivotal since the top two teams in each division draw a bye to the tournament semifinals.
“We could get to that (second) and that would be huge,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We’ve got five of our next six at home and we’re coming off a win over a quality opponent on their home court where we won the tight sets. That shows me that our team is experiencing some growth going into the second round of conference play.”
VOLLEYBALL: Little Rock (3-16, 1-6) at UL (7-14, 3-5)
Friday, 6:30 p.m., Earl K. Long Gym, Lafayette
RADIO: none ONLINE: ragincajuns.com
