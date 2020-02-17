Patrick Jackson and Rosie Hunt of Baton Rouge tied for the doubles championship in the recently completed Louisiana Women’s State Championship tournament held in Houma.
Jackson and Hunt turned in a handicap score of 1,503 to tie Courtney Shepard and Kimberly Rink of New Iberia. Diann Kelly and Kristin Porter of Baton Rouge were third at 1,485 and Deanna Scherer and Tessie Jeffcoat finished fourth at 1,483. The pair of Dwanna Touchet and Dianne Griffin of Lafayette took scratch doubles with 1,267.
Lisa Hebert of Lafayette won handicap singles with a big total of 828 and Deana Cheshier of Bossier City took scratch singles at 700. RaeAnna Todora led scratch all-events with a 1,897 and Hunt was a double winner taking handicap all-events with 2,246 ahead of Catherine Faulk of Lafayette at 2,239.
The Bowling Fontenots Cajun Way of the Monroe area won the team event with 2,886 over the Jazzy Divas of Baton Rouge at 2,848.
Summers gets another win
Randy Summers of Baton Rouge turned in another winning performance in the Senior All-Star Bowling Association this past weekend, teaming with David Anthony for the Member/Member doubles at USA Bowl in Dallas.
I’m not quite sure how up to date the SASBA web site is but this is at least the eighth title for Summers in SASBA in his distinguished career. Not only does he travel to many of these tournaments meaning more appearances out of state than in, but he also is right there with teammates every week for league.
He was inducted into the 2017 SASBA Hall of Fame.
U.S. Open
Well, the U.S. Open returns after only about three months for the 2020 edition. The reason for that is the tournament is now part of the Fox Sports schedule. The tournament hasn’t even started and there are already things stirring the pot.
There has been rumblings on social media that maybe some Purple Hammer Urethane balls weren't up to standard and that the hook the players were getting on them wasn’t exactly what should happen. Well, PBA Commissioner Tom Clark said to 11thFrame.com editor Jeff Richgels that it was a “baseless claim.”
This week USBC announced that it would be checking all recently released urethane balls before the Open started.
On Monday morning, FloBowling’s Lucas Wiseman said multiple Purple Hammers were found to be too soft through USBC’s testing. Several of those balls were retested with the player present, and, upon further examination, were deemed to be legal. Some balls on a second test were found to fail again, but Wiseman did not have a number on that.
FloBowling elected not to disclose the names of players affected, but Jakob Butturff on his Twitter account said he was impacted, citing two Purple Hammers passed the initial test but a third failed twice to meet the level of 68 hardness.
Players were not allowed to be there for the initial test at an undisclosed location. They were allowed to witness the second test if their ball failed, Wiseman said.
There was a scheduled town hall meeting Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln at the tournament site. The media was not allowed to be there but rumors and reports were still coming out, so we’ll see what happens.
Tuesday, the attention goes back on bowling although I’m not sure this will go away soon. Someone will have to get through at least 56 games of qualifying and match play by the end of Saturday to get to television on Sunday. Francois Lavoie is the defending champion and he will be looking for his third U.S. Open title. Bowl.com will have streaming of the qualifying and match play.
Fox Sports will have the stepladder finals at noon Sunday as part of Big February on the tour. Bill O’Neill won his first majors in 10 years on Saturday at the Players Championship.
Honor roll
Some great scores as you see in the honor roll and we can tell you that at Circle Bowl on Thursday night John Amedee had an 845 series with a 300 game, Sumner Taylor had an 819 with a 299 game, Jason DeBenedetto had a 703 with 300 and Mike Gomez had his first 700 series. The team of Austin Bertrand, Amedee, Jade Villeneuve, Duke Koontz and Tyler Wright had a 3,720 three-game scratch series which may be a local record.
Chad Conard at All-Star Lanes had a 300 with an 824 series.
Back with you March 3. Until then good luck and good bowling.