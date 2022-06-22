Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker and St. Francisville native Jaylon Ferguson has died at 26, the team announced Wednesday.
“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens wrote in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.”
No cause of death was listed.
We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022
A former West Feliciana High School and Louisiana Tech star, Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft as the 85th overall pick in the third round.
Ferguson played 38 games with Ravens, starting in 10. He recorded 67 tackles and 4½ sacks over the last three seasons.
While at Louisiana Tech, he became the NCAA’s all-time sack leader with 45 career sacks, and he led the nation with 17½ sacks his senior year. He earned third-team Associated Press All-America status and was recognized as the 2018 Conference USA Player of the Year.
Ferguson was defensive MVP of the Advocate's All-Metro football team while at West Feliciana.