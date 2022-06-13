Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
Eddie Flynn is generally regarded as the greatest amateur boxer in New Orleans history.
The pinnacle of his undefeated amateur career — which featured boxing at Loyola University under coach Tad Gormley — was his gold-medal victory as a welterweight (147 pounds) at the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Flynn’s accomplishments have, 90 years later, earned him induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame — where he joins his mentor.
Flynn’s career will be celebrated June 23-25 in Natchitoches along with 11 others who'll join the state's athletic shrine in Natchitoches.
The immortal acclaim of being an Olympic gold medalist was no more important to Flynn than another title he earned — doctor.
Dr. Eddie Flynn was as accomplished as an oral surgeon in Tampa, Florida, as he was a boxer before, during and after his graduation from Loyola in 1936.
The two careers of Flynn reveal an enigma.
“He would never swear,” said Flynn’s grandson, Doug Belden, “but he would put the fear of God into you.”
Belden knows because he was largely raised by his grandfather after his parents died relatively young.
“He was my closest friend,” Belden said. “I knew from the time I was 6 or 7 that he was a tremendous boxer and did win in the Olympics.”
Flynn’s accomplishments have resonated through subsequent generations.
“He was always a legend in the family,” said Cory Martin, Flynn's great-grandson. “He stepped in as the father figure of the family. There has always been that lore.”
Martin, who'll represent Flynn at the induction, said “it was a fantastic experience” diving into his great-grandfather’s boxing career and life. Flynn died in 1976.
The story of Flynn’s life, which touched countless lives in New Orleans and Tampa, actually began in the small town of Sapulpa, Oklahoma.
The Flynn family had emigrated from Ireland and Eddie’s father was a newspaper publisher who ran afoul of the Ku Klux Klan because of the family’s heritage and editorials the paper had published denouncing Klan practices.
“They gave his family 48 hours to leave town,” Belden said. “So they migrated from Oklahoma to New Orleans.”
The family later relocated to Tampa before Eddie returned to New Orleans to attend Loyola on a boxing scholarship.
Flynn started his boxing career in Florida, though he did without telling his father, who he believed wouldn’t approve.
Belden said Flynn would “slip out of the house” to go and box under an Irish alias.
Eventually, Flynn’s father discovered his son’s boxing career.
“He told my grandfather,” Belden said, “if you ever lose a bout as an amateur, you’ll never put the gloves back on.”
The gloves stayed on for a total of 144 amateur bouts — all wins.
The boxer believed his father would fear his son getting hurt and didn’t see any future in boxing.
But Flynn had a plan.
First, his boxing paid for his education at Loyola, although he essentially repaid the athletic department.
“Basically he supported the entire athletic program at Loyola University because of his boxing abilities,” Belden said. “He’d fill up the gymnasium.”
Flynn won an AAU national championship in 1931, then came the Olympic year and he repeated as AAU champion, won an NCAA championship and made the U.S. national team.
The welterweight division was the most crowded at the Games, featuring 16 boxers.
Flynn won three matches to reach the gold-medal bout, his fourth in five days, against a German policeman named Erich Campe. Flynn won a three-round decision 60-59.
One of Flynn’s other U.S. teammates won gold as the pair produced the last Olympic gold medals won by Americans until the U.S. won five at the 1952 Helsinki Games.
Flynn turned professional after the Olympics.
There are conflicting reports about his pro record; it might have been 23-7-1, 29-7-2 or 14-1, but the primary purpose of his career was to finance his way through dental school and start his own practice.
He was drafted into the military in 1935 and served through the end of World War II.
According to NBCOlympics.com, Flynn explained his relatively short pro career by saying, “I got kind of sick of putting on gloves and hitting some fellow in the face when I’ve got nothing against him.”
Flynn's post-boxing life was spent in ways that might seem inconsistent with the most common characteristics of a world-class pugilist.
“He was always real big on manners — ‘yes, ma’am; no, sir,’ ” Belden said “He had very, very old-fashioned, Irish manners. He was an avid reader. He was big into growing azaleas. He had a big heart for people. He wasn’t a bully. Very unique.
“He told me one time, ‘Son, violence is horrible. Rather than knocking people out I’d rather be helping people. Son, it’s never about net worth. It’s about self worth.’ ”