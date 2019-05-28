Note: This is the first in a series of stories on the 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 8 in Natchitoches.
There is toughness, and then there’s rodeo cowboy toughness.
T. Barrett “T. Berry” Porter epitomized that vast difference throughout his storied and lengthy career as Louisiana’s first professional rodeo cowboy.
Porter spent decades putting his body on the line as he saddled and rode his horses night after night while trying to lasso calf after calf in dusty rodeo arenas dotted across the American landscape.
That true grit of overcoming broken bones, torn ligaments and more nasty bruises than one can count for the love of a sport has earned him a spot in the 2019 induction class for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Porter’s toughness was apparent during an accident on his ranch in 2010.
The then-85-year-old was working on his massive ranch on the outskirts of Leesville, simply trying to move some dirt around on his property when the bulldozer jumped in reverse and threw him off.
The bulldozer ran over him, breaking his right arm above and below his elbow, breaking his right collarbone and shoulder blade, damaging the muscle between his shoulder and elbow, and pulling his right shoulder out of place.
Yet, Porter managed to dust himself off and get into his five-speed pickup truck and drive to where his son was pressure-washing a building.
“I heard daddy pull up and he was honking the horn and then he honked it again,” David Berry remembered. “I finally walked over to see what the commotion was all about.
"He rolled down his window and said ‘Son, I injured my arm pretty bad, they may have to take it. Do you think you could take me to the hospital?’ ”
Porter never lost consciousness and was coherent until surgery — when doctors were forced to take his right arm.
A few weeks later, Porter was back on his farm checking on his cows, bailing hay, mending fences, and doing other daily chores.
Fittingly, Louisiana’s first pro rodeo cowboy is the first from his sport elected to the Hall.
“It is a very humbling honor. … Not many people can be the very first anything nowadays,” T. Berry said. “I always thought that somebody else was better than me or more deserving than me.”
Porter was born March 9, 1927, in Pineville, but his parents moved the family to Leesville two years later so his father could work at a Texaco filling station.
The family lived in the back of the filling station. On site was a small roping pen, and it was there that T. Berry Porter would perfect his skills that would one day lead him to become a world champion.
“I don’t remember when I started roping, I just always did it,” he said. “There are still folks at the Lion’s Club here that call me the ‘goat roper.’ ”
That’s because, at the age of three, he won the goat-roping competition at the Vernon Parish Fair —signaling the start of a career that he honed as a youngster and throughout high school.
In 1949, he claimed his sport’s highest honor: World Champion Calf Roper.
The 22-year-old rookie drove to New York City in his 1948 Pontiac for a competition that lasted nearly a month. He received his championship saddle from the singing cowboy, Gene Autry, then Porter rode his horse down Broadway.
Porter dominated the 1949 season, winning the calf roping title at the World Rodeo in Boston Garden, then a trio of titles at Fort Smith, Arkansas.
In the decades that followed, Porter would pick up titles, or place, from coast to coast.
In his career, Porter won or placed at all the major PRCA events held in Dallas, Denver, Salinas, and Fort Smith.
He was inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City in 2015.
“I did the best I could,” Porter said. “I was just hoping that I could win. As a rodeo cowboy, you always got to feel like you are going to win.”