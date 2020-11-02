It was March 17 when this bowling column last appeared in The Advocate, announcing the Southern Bowling Congress was canceling their tournament in Baton Rouge after one weekend and houses throughout the state were that day suspending leagues and closing their centers.
What has happened since then in the sport has been most interesting as leagues restarted and weekend tournaments became a surprisingly successful venture. And, after some seven months away, we have been humbly asked to return to document where this sport stands and where it goes from here in this state and beyond.
Leagues began to resume in mid-June and I honestly wasn’t sure the remainder of a 2019-20 season that resembled about 8-10 weeks of bowling could actually be completed. Not only did many leagues elect to finish, those same leagues are now 10-12 weeks into the 2020-21 season. Now a lot of us aren’t terribly excited about wearing masks while in the center and bowling. But let’s be honest, if those of us that bowl make the effort, then the bowling lanes are staying open and we are enjoying what we like to do. It’s hard to see an issue with that premise.
Baton Rouge was set to host its biggest tournament since the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships with the 2020 Southern event scheduled for March and early April that was set to bring 600 five-man teams from throughout the South. It was no surprise it was ended after one week. What was surprising was a rapid decision by the SBC to cancel the 2021 tournament that was set for Pensacola, Florida.
Ironically, the popular Emerald Coast event bowled in its new location in the Pensacola area for its 10-weekends this summer and is scheduled to go in 2021 as well. Will the Southern be able to get going again in 2022? That remains to be seen.
As mentioned earlier, the participation in some area tournaments in the last few months has been a bit of a surprise. Sumner Taylor, a well-known local bowler and co-owner of the pro shop at Premier Lanes, has hosted three events at All-Star here in Baton Rouge and one at Tangi Lanes in Hammond that has drawn outstanding fields for both handicap and scratch events.
The latest was a scratch singles event Sunday at All-Star with 88 entries won by Nelson Manuel of Lake Charles ($1,625) with a two-game score of 488 over Justin Veitch of Kenner (451). Joe King of LC and Cory Ledet of New Orleans were the semifinalists. Locals Jacob Dupre, Chad Conard and Taylor along with Lafayette’s Larry Saine made the final eight.
The Southern Impact Bowling Club has run two very successful events in Baton Rouge in the last couple of months including the Anchor Lady Trio (which drew a record 305 teams, topping a 15-year-old mark of 286). The winning team was Kenneth McGuire Sr., Frederic Taylor and Ki’Ara Smith ($3,750).
In the group’s recent singles event, AJ Rice of Seale, Alabama won the men’s event for $3,200, while Tulane bowling coach Hayley Veitch won $1,800 in the women’s division. Donald Dupree of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, won the same amount in taking the senior division.
The SIBC will host a handicap singles event this Saturday and Sunday at AMF All-Star in Kenner.
Nationally, the PBA Tour finishes its season as its playoffs conclude with a four-hour show Sunday afternoon on FS1.
Finally, we hope to resume our honor roll when we join in two weeks. We send our sincere condolences to the family of Wendy Poe who recently passed away. For many years she coordinated the scores in the honor roll from Circle Bowl and was also instrumental in a lot of the standings and statistics that ended up in The Advocate from high school matches.
Until we join you Nov. 17, it is great to once again write, good luck and good bowling.