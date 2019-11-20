Going on the road can often be an exercise in team building for a college basketball team.
That’s what UL coach Bob Marlin’s hoping for this week, and it’s worked for his squad in the past.
Last season, the Ragin’ Cajuns opened their season at Tennessee and at Kansas, and went straight from Kansas to the eight-team, three-game Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. One year earlier, the Cajuns played in an eight-team meet in the Cayman Islands.
In fact, Marlin has taken his team on a significant early-season road trip in each of the past six years, and something must be working since UL has averaged 22 wins a season over that time.
But the trip that began Wednesday may top them all for providing “bonding” time.
The Cajuns (3-1) left on Wednesday for Laramie, Wyoming, to take on Wyoming’s Cowboys (2-3) in an 8 p.m. Thursday game in the second game of the MGM Resorts Main Event. From there, UL will head to Las Vegas for their final two games in that country-stretching event, taking on Detroit Mercy and Cal-Irvine on Monday and Tuesday.
In all, UL will be on the road for eight days.
“Hopefully it will help,” Marlin said. “We’ve done this before in years past, being out on the road for a while. We did something like this back in 2014 when we went from Auburn to the Main Event. The guys will have different roommates on different trips, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they accept and handle all of this.”
This time, Marlin is taking a much younger team on the road. Of the six players who have played the most minutes this year, only one — combo guard Cedric Russell — had ever worn a Cajun jersey before this season.
That youth showed one week ago in UL’s first road game and in its first game of the Main Event schedule, when TCU rained in a school-record 18 three-pointers — tied for the seventh-most in the country this season — on the way to a runaway 98-65 victory.
However, the Cajuns came back and won their third straight home game, rallying for a 73-61 victory over Yougstown State on Friday.
“Friday night we grew up a little as a basketball team,” Marlin said. “We’re starting to learn our identity a little and we beat a good Youngstown State team. We played good defense early in the game and that’s what kept us in the game, and the second half we were able to score.”
Redshirt freshman Kobe Julien had 23 points — after scoring 34 in the first three games combined — including 16 in the second half when the Cajuns outscored the Penguins 47-32. Jjunior transfer forward Jalen Johnson added 16 points and had his first double-double with 10 rebounds and Russell — who had 18 first-half points at TCU before missing the second half with a pulled groin — pitched in with 14.
Johnson enters the week ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring (20.0) and both he and Russell are shooting 50 percent from the field and are a combined 22-of-43 from outside the 3-point arc.
“Cedric’s fighting it after getting hurt at TCU,” Marlin said. “He’s shooting the cover off the ball (14-of-24 on 3-pointers). We knew Jalen could score the ball, but in two of our games we didn’t get him loose for the three. We need to get him some more shots … he plays in the middle of our spread, but he’s not an inside player, he’s a face-up forward.”
Ironically, the Cajuns also faced Wyoming on one of those long road trips, losing to the Cowboys 70-61 in the semifinals of the 2017 Cayman Islands Classic. UL only lost five regular-season games that year on the way to a 27-7 record, the Sun Belt title and the NIT tournament.
This year, the Cowboys have struggled with their shooting, shown most notably when they scored only 32 points in a 66-32 loss at South Carolina. Since then, Wyoming fell to Cal State Fullerton (60-53) and Oregon State (83-63) at home before beating Detroit Mercy 76-49 on Tuesday.
“They out-toughed us in that game in the Caymans two years ago,” Marlin said, “but they’re a totally different team. They have only one or two seniors so they’re similar to us, and the rest of them are sort of searching for an identity. I think it’s a great opportunity for our team.”
The Cajuns may or may not have two players available on the extended road trip who haven’t seen action this year. Returning senior guard P. J. Hardy (suspension) returned to practice last week, and junior transfer forward Tirus Smith (injury) is waiting for medical clearance.