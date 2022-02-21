High school bowling’s regular season gets what it has needed for a second straight year as four Baton Rouge area schools will visit Kenner’s AMF All-Star Lanes Thursday to take on four of the top teams from the New Orleans area.
Last year as you may recall four NOLA teams came to Gonzales to bowl non-district matches against Baton Rouge schools. As we wrote following those matches it was imperative that these types of matches become more than a rarity in prep bowling and it is good to see that it will happen again this week.
So, I’ll put it out there right now. How about next year in Baton Rouge? Or even better. Let’s take a few BR and NOLA teams to Houma or Lafayette for a Saturday regular-season matchup.
The match schedule looks like this: Brother Martin will face Dutchtown; Catholic vs. Jesuit, Holy Cross vs. Denham Springs and Rummel and St. Amant will meet. Brother Martin and Dutchtown are both undefeated. So is Catholic and Denham Springs. Jesuit is 15th in the power rankings after losses to Brother Martin and Shaw so this will be a very important match for the Blue Jays.
While some of the schools do live stream, Crescent City Sports will have live streaming complete coverage of both the Brother Martin-Dutchtown and Catholic-Jesuit matches beginning at 3:25 p.m.
Also AMF in Kenner will host eight Houma area teams Saturday, while Creole Bowl working to reopen.
High school invitational
The high school invitational returned this past Saturday at All-Star in Baton Rouge with some exciting bowling using the Baker format where a team produces one score for their total.
In the boy’s semifinals, Jesuit and Dutchtown had to go to a rolloff after their best of 7 Baker match tied at 3.5. Jesuit won the 5-frame rolloff, 105-103, to advance. Catholic downed Brother Martin, 4-3 in the other semifinal, with Jesuit winning the title over Catholic, 4-2.
On the girl’s side, Denham Springs and Dutchtown advanced through to the finals with Dutchtown beating Denham Springs in a shutout, 4-0.
A total of 28 teams took part in the event and some of the action and results again shows why the Baker format should be a permanent part of high school bowling much as it is in college bowling.
Grand Prix finals
There was some great bowling by 255 entrants in the Grand Prix Scholarship event recently as All-Star in Baton Rouge. The winners in the U18 division were Austin Martin from All-Star, who defeated Ty Adams of Creole in the final match, 249-225. Top girl’s qualifier Jayden Hauck of Tangi Lanes in Hammond defeated Emily Hymel of Premier, 218-203.
In the U15 division, Preston West of All-Star was a 245-192 winner over Hunter Muller of Bowling USA in Slidell, while Sydney Lee of Premier ran the double elimination finals on the girl’s side to win over Hayley Byrd of Tangi in the final match, 181-161.
Gunner Foret of Creole won the U12 boys with Parker Blanchard of Premier taking the girls. In the U10 division, Evan Morris of Creole was a winner of All-Star’s Max Dawson, while Rhylee Mumphrey of Premier won over Adley Pendergraft.
Women’s state
The women’s state event concluded in Shreveport and hit a few highlights, the winning team score was 2,842 by the Girlfriends. Dwanna Touchet of Lafayette won the scratch singles with 683, edging out a fine 655 by Sarah Broussard of Baton Rouge. The winning handicap all-events total was 2,272 by Farley Wilhelmina from Shreveport-Bossier City.
How about this for a tournament rarity — three bowlers tied for the scratch all-events title. Deana Cheshier of Bossier City, Touchet and Broussard of Baton Rouge all posted nine-game totals of 1,872. That’s frankly amazing.
Also check out the great scores on the honor roll and we’ll be back with you March 8 for more. Until then, good luck and good bowling.