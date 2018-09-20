Fantasy Football: Week 3 QB rankings

You've probably heard by now that Ryan Fitzpatrick and Patrick Mahomes are off to pretty decent starts as their respective club's new starters.
It's even probable that Fitzmagic and Mahomes mania has obscured the torrid early pace of a third new starter, Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, who trails only the aforementioned pair in fantasy scoring through two games.
Cousins delivered a big-boy performance in his first road game with Minnesota against Aaron Rodgers' Packers on Sunday: 425 yards — bested only so far this season by future Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger — four TDs, one pick (Laquon Treadwell's fault) and an epic fourth-quarter comeback including three 70-plus yard TD drives.
Egregious Clay Matthews roughing penalty or not — and egregious is putting it nicely — Cousins proved in only his second start in purple and gold why he commanded that contract. And he's set to continue proving Sunday vs. the Bills why he's going to be a top-shelf fantasy QB1 this season.
The Bills are bad, which you already knew, but just how bad? Only the Steelers have surrendered more passing touchdowns (7) than Buffalo. Only the Bills had a cornerback — their starter, no less — retire on them at halftime Sunday. And only the Bills are sending a rookie quarterback into the teeth of the NFL's No. 1 'D' last season, perhaps without their singular feared playmaker, LeSean McCoy.
Game script, then, is likely to prevent Cousins from another 425-yard, 4-TD fantasy eruption, but the Bills stand little chance of preventing Minnesota's offense from building on 24- and 29-point outputs to begin the season.
Davis wasn't long for the Bills, but Cousins is long for fantasy's QB1-sphere this season.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. 49ers
2. Drew Brees, Saints at Falcons
3. Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Bills
4. Aaron Rodgers, Packers at Washington
5. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers at Bucs
6. Tom Brady, Patriots at Lions
7. Cam Newton, Panthers vs. Bengals
8. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers vs. Steelers
9. Deshaun Watson, Texans vs. Giants
10. Matthew Stafford, Lions vs. Patriots
11. Philip Rivers, Chargers at Rams
12. Jared Goff, Rams vs. Chargers
13. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers at Chiefs
14. Alex Smith, Washington vs. Packers
15. Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Saints
16. Russell Wilson, Seahawks vs. Cowboys
17. Carson Wentz, Eagles vs. Colts
18. Andrew Luck, Colts at Eagles
19. Andy Dalton, Bengals at Panthers
20. Blake Bortles, Jaguars vs. Titans
21. Dak Prescott, Cowboys at Seahawks
22. Tyrod Taylor, Browns vs. Jets
23. Joe Flacco, Ravens vs. Broncos
24. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins vs. Raiders
25. Derek Carr, Raiders at Dolphins
