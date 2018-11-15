The narratives of September – Andrew Luck can't throw deep! Pittsburgh should struggle without Le'Veon Bell! – are long gone.
October's narrative street – Julio Jones will never score a touchdown! David Johnson is worthless in fantasy! – is closed.
So now, midway through November, who do you trust?
There are some emerging storylines as we head into the stretch run of the NFL and daily fantasy schedule. But here are a few things I trust, and a few I don't, to help you out the rest of the way.
Trust: Aaron Jones' breakout. Green Bay's offense has a way of getting right in the later half of the season under Aaron Rodgers, and it appears the Packers have finally figured out that Jones is good. He's received at least 12 carries in each of the past three games, along with target totals of four and five in the past two. He out-snapped Jamaal Williams 42-14 against Miami.
Don't trust: Relying on Cincinnati's offense. The Bengals had plenty of fantasy goodness early in the season, but the rash of injuries on offense has left them unable to move the ball with any consistency. Aside from one game against the bottom-five Tampa Bay defense, the Bengals have yet to top 300 yards as an offense since Oct. 7. Tyler Boyd was the fifth-most expensive WR on DraftKings last week. His price only dropped $500 this week and now the Bengals face the Baltimore defense. Stay away.
Trust: Nick Chubb's breakout. I loved both Georgia running backs in last year's draft, but while Sony Michel is dealing with injuries and a timeshare with James White, Chubb has the Browns' backfield carries almost all to himself. Duke Johnson gets one or two rushes a game at most. Carlos Hyde is in Jacksonville. And Chubb is getting 20-plus touches a game.
Trust: Whatever running back is facing the Falcons, especially if that RB can catch the ball. Atlanta, decimated by injuries, has been a team to target all year with pass-catching running backs. The Falcons have allowed 68 receptions for 515 yards. Running backs against Atlanta have been targeted 83 times, most in the league. Oh, and they've given up eight rushing touchdowns.
Ezekiel Elliott is the third-most expensive RB on DraftKings and the fifth-most expensive on FanDuel this week. He's a lock for my cash game lineups.
Don't trust: The Tampa Bay offense... as long as Todd Monken isn't the playcaller. A bit of personal bias here, because I got (sort of) burned playing the Tampa offense this week. How do you total 501 yards of offense and not make it into the end zone? Turnovers, for one, but Bucs coach Dirk Koetter admitted he called the plays. The Bucs were a reliable fantasy offense with Monken calling the plays. Hopefully, Koetter gives the reins back to Monken.
Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | View Latest E-Edition