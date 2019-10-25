Houston Baptist sits one rung from the bottom of the Southland Conference standing going into Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana but when it comes to passing, the Huskies are over the top.
“They are going to get off the bus throwing,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said as the teams prepare to play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Houston (streamed on ESPN3).
“That what they’ve done all year. Any down and distance, they don’t have any tendencies except they are going to throw the ball.”
The Lions (3-3, 2-2) have spent the past two weeks preparing for the coming barrage of passes from HBU (4-4, 1-3), which is tied with Stephen F. Austin in conference play, just ahead of Northwestern State.
Conversely, the Lions have hope to compete in the conference race over the last five games. They don’t play Sam Houston State, which is tied for first with Incarnate Word at 4-1, but are coming off consecutive losses to McNeese State and Incarnate Word.
Saturday’s game promises to be a high-scoring affair between the top two scoring and total offenses in the league. The Huskies average 43 points and 508.8 yards per game, with the Lions coming in at 34.7 and 460.8.
“They are a big tempo team,” Scelfo said. “If they have an opportunity to get the snap before we can line up, they’ll try to take advantage of that. It’s going to cause some issues defensively. We spent all week working on it last week.
“They will attack us and go fast. We don’t have time for the guys to sit, figure it out and make the calls. They’ve got to make those calls quick and get us into position. It’s not a situation where somebody tells somebody what to do. They’ve got to know what to do.”
Triggerman for the Huskies is quarterback Bailey Zappe, who has thrown for 2,791 yards and 29 touchdowns, 12 more than the Southland's second-place passer. Ben Ratzlaff (59-765-10) and Jerreth Sterns (82-656-6) are Nos. 1 and 3 in receptions per game.
“Coach (Vic) Shealey really loves him, a great leader,” Scelfo said of Zappe. “He knows the offense and what they are doing, does a good job distributing the ball. Ratzlaff and Sterns both can take the roof off the defense.”
Scelfo is hoping last week’s open date affords his team to reset itself. The Lions out-gained Incarnate Word by more than 200 yards but had six turnovers, including four interceptions thrown by quarterback Chason Virgil, in a 27-21 loss. Virgil is third in the league with 1,782 yards and has thrown 11 TD passes but is tied for the league lead with eight interceptions.
One way the Lions can offset the Huskies' passing attack is with pressure. Ends Josh Carr and Isaac Adeyemi Berglund have combined for 10½ sacks and 22 tackles for loss. Scelfo said busted coverage have been a recurring problem and that the Lions used the off week to work out some new secondary combinations, swapping corners, safeties and nickel backs around.
“We’ve had to piecemeal some stuff together, but we’ve got some kids that need to play,” he said. “That’s why this week was good. Tried to get the right package on the field, some of that because of injury or attrition. We hope to get some guys back next week.”
Berglund said he’d like to see a return of a different kind for the Lions, who got the season off right with a 35-14 upset of No. 6 Jacksonville State.
“We’re in a good place coming off a bye week,” Berglund said. “We’ve had a minute to collect ourselves, our thoughts and get back to where we are and who we are as a team. We’re rejuvenated, finding that team that played against Jacksonville State and getting back to that point. We want to be a vicious team on defense and error-free, resilient team on offense.”