Fresh off a ninth-place tie at the Masters, Jon Rahm, one of the rising young stars on the PGA Tour, is the latest big-time commitment for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Rahm, who is ranked 11th in the world, will team up with PGA Tour veteran Ryan Palmer for the $7.3 million Zurich Classic that will be played April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Rahm, a 24-year-old Spaniard, already has two wins on the PGA Tour and three on the European PGA Tour.

He also earned a spot on the 2018 European Ryder Cup team in just his second season as a fulltime professional golfer.

Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman latest stars to commit for Zurich Classic of New Orleans Ernie Els, the Presidents Cup International team captain for this fall's biennial competition with the United States team, has committed to pl…

After turning pro late in 2016, Rahm, a former Arizona State standout and two time Ben Hogan Award winner, rocketed to second in the world rankings following his second win at the 2018 Career Builder Challenge.

Last year, he finished fourth in both the Masters and the PGA Championship. This season, he's had seven top-10 finishes in 11 starts and tied for ninth at the Master on Sunday after shooting under par all four rounds.

Palmer is a three-time Tour winner who already this season has posted three top-10 finishes.

Two years ago, in the first Zurich Classic played with a two-man format, Palmer partnered with fellow Texan Jordan Spieth and finished fourth.