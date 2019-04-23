Sam Burns takes pride in having nerves of steel when he’s on the golf course.
But off the course? Not so much, as the former LSU All-American learned last Friday.
Just after finishing off a 1-under-par 70 in the second round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when survival was the only goal in less-than-ideal conditions, Burns started to crack.
It wasn’t that he was thinking ahead to the third round the next day. It was because of what he planned to do that evening at dinner: Propose to his girlfriend of four years, Caroline Campbell.
Was he more nervous than he’s ever been on a golf course?
“Yeah, absolutely,” a smiling Burns admitted, “very nervous.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous playing in a golf tournament,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “I can’t think of one.”
That includes the 2017 Barbasol Championship, when, in just his fourth PGA Tour start as an amateur, he nearly won before tying for sixth place.
Burns, a Shreveport native, said the plan to pop the question had been in the works for months, but he picked last week because Caroline lived for a time about 45 minutes from Hilton Head Island as a youngster.
The two walked together to the restaurant while their families were on the way. But he decided to get it out of the way early, presumably because he had been waiting since getting off the course shortly before noon.
“Right before we went in the restaurant, I said, ‘Hey, let’s go over there by the water, see if there are any gators,’ or something,” Burns said. “I can’t even remember what I said. So that’s how I did it.”
With nerves soothed, he returned to the course Harbour Town Golf Links the next day and shot a 2-under 69 to stand just three shots behind third-round leader Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, going into the final round.
He could have been even closer after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 12 and 13, but a double-bogey from a plugged lie in a bunker at the 17th hole dropped him back.
Burns finished the tournament with a 70 on Sunday and a solo ninth was his second-best best finish of the season, which earned him a $200,100 paycheck to run his career earnings to more than $1.2 million.
On Tuesday, he was back at work preparing for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which begins a four-day run Thursday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. Burns will team up with former Texas A&M star Cameron Champ in the unique two-man team event.
In addition to his marriage proposal and the nice payday, the RBC Heritage will be a tournament he’ll never forget.
When the updated world golf rankings came out Sunday night, Burns, who earned his PGA Tour card with a top-50 money finish on the Web.com Tour last season, had moved up nine spots to 101st in the world.
Cracking double-digits for the first time in his career — which probably seemed so far away when he was No. 1,022 just 18 months ago — are at last in sight.
A consistent move up has been the goal, he said Tuesday.
“For me, it’s kind of a byproduct of playing good golf,” Burns said. “For the last few weeks, I’ve been trying to focus just on trying to get better each day. It’s different aspects of the game, looking at stats and seeing what exactly I can improve on.
“Just kind of been working hard in those areas, and hopefully, it will start to pay off.”
It already has when Burns got into contention last week and got another taste of what it’s like to have a shot at winning.
“Getting to experience something like that, being in contention, you can’t get that other than actually doing it,” he said. “It’s always nice to kind of stick your nose in there and see what it’s like and just learn from it … try to be better in that position the next time.”
He feels like he’s on the way.
In his first full season on the big tour, Burns has two top-10s — he tied for third in October at the Sanderson Farms Championship — and has 10 made cuts in 16 starts. He has pocketed $769,701, good for 80th on the Tour money list.
The 22-year-old Burns is earning a reputation as one of the longer hitters on Tour and he ranks 18th with an average of 306.0 yards on 102 measured drives. That’s just 8.8 yards behind the Tour leader, Champ, his playing partner this week.
Perhaps Burns, who missed the cut here last year while playing with William McGirt, can get something done this week back in his home state.
Caroline, who also grew up in Shreveport and graduated from LSU, was scheduled to get in town Tuesday night, and his parents are also coming down.
And, of course, there will be tons of purple-and-gold clad Tigers fans cheering him on.
“Yeah, a little bit,” Burns said when asked if he heard them last year. “Yeah, it’s always cool hearing that while you’re out there.”