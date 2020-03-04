The LSU women’s basketball team isn’t likely to be left out of the NCAA tournament field despite losing four of their last five games.
Even if they don’t win Thursday’s second-round SEC tournament matchup with Florida and hit the magic 20-win milestone, the Tigers’ overall body of work should guarantee them a spot. Still, LSU coach Nikki Fargas said her team needs to go in with a “sense of urgency” when the teams tip off at 5 p.m. at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C.
“It’s one game; you win you advance, you lose you go home,” Fargas said. “It’s going to be about the team that has the fight in them on Thursday that wants to stay an extra day. We have to have a sense of urgency about us, and play with the same level of competitive greatness.”
LSU (19-9) has been in the doldrums since losing senior forward and emotional leader Ayana Mitchell a month ago. LSU won its next two games but then lost three straight and barely avoided a five-game losing streak. Since the swoon, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème has dropped LSU from a No. 6 seed to a No. 9. The Tigers RPI is 34, sixth-best among SEC schools.
LSU, which has victories against five ranked teams and four of those in the top 15, could go a long way toward improving their seeding with at least one tournament victory. LSU is 5-7 in SEC games during the past seven years and has dropped its first game in the tournament the last two.
“The committee typically looks at your entire body of work,” Fargas said. “Our body of work this year is pretty strong. Losing Mitchell was a huge blow to our team but we were still able to win some games against ranked opponents. I hope the committee respects that part of it. This team deserves a shot to showcase what they are made of.”
LSU won the first meeting with Florida while Mitchell was still playing, but she was sick and turned in a subpar performance in a 77-68 victory in Gainesville. Khayla Pointer stepped up big with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while Mitchell had four points and six rebounds.
It’s been clear in the losing streak Pointer needs more backup. Jailin Cherry came through in a narrow 75-71, season-finale loss to Arkansas. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double. But LSU’s other main offensive option, Faustine Aifuwa got into foul trouble and scored only eight points.
“Pointer played downhill the first game against Florida,” Fargas said. “You can’t live and die by the 3-ball, that’s not our game. You have to be aggressive to the rim. When you break down the first line of defense she was elevating and realizing at a point where shot blocker couldn’t get there. She was also able to distribute. I also like that she was playing aggressive.
Florida (15-14) is led by 6-feet-1 freshman guard Lavender Briggs, who averages 14.8 points per game and notched 16 against LSU in the first meeting on 7 of 10 shooting. Zada Williams is an inside force with 10.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.