Former LSU defensive lineman Anthony “Booger” McFarland made his "Monday Night Football" debut Thursday with ESPN’s broadcast of the Washington Redskins against the New York Jets.
McFarland, who had been with the SEC Network for the previous three years, is a sideline analyst, but is working from a 10-foot high moving crane which is the first of its kind. McFarland will be seated with all of the replays and statistics available to him as if he were in the booth.
It’s part of a new-look team for the 49th season of MNF. Joe Tessitore, best known for his college broadcasts, is doing play-by-play and recently retired Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is the in-booth analyst.
The group’s next game will be Monday when Baltimore visits Indianapolis.
Before that, The Advocate’s Ted Lewis talked to McFarland about his new job and other items about the upcoming season.
This is a big shakeup for "Monday Night Football" with three new broadcasters, none of whom have done NFL broadcasts before. What does that say about ESPN’s desire to innovate with the franchise?
We’re just trying to push it forward. Any time you have a changing of the guard, you try to be creative and bring different things. I think ESPN has always been the leader when comes to innovations.
How does it feel to be part of such an historic sports franchise, and does it mean as much to the players now as it did in its early years?
There’s no doubt that we’re all very humble and appreciative of the seats we sit in. You start talking about some of the names that have been there — (Howard) Cosell, (Al) Michaels — great people who have carried that tradition. We now get an opportunity to be in that same company. From a players’ standpoint, "Monday Night Football" is still important. Although some things lose their cachet, Monday "Night Football" is still the one game on Monday night. Most of the players go home after work, the kids have gone to bed and it’s on. Most of America is watching and trying to be entertained for three hours.
You’re going from college to the NFL as far as broadcasting. What has that transition been like so far?
I paid a lot of attention to the NFL and certainly watched every Sunday. There are some different rules, but it’s still football. There’s a little bit more scrutiny and the platform is a lot bigger. Obviously when you look at the NFL it’s a multi-billion-dollar business, so the stakes are higher. There are lot of jobs on the line. So any time you’re commentating on the NFL you realize there’s going to more critiquing of your work. But those things come with the territory. We embrace it, we accept it and we understand it.
The issues are different from college to the NFL. How is that a challenge?
You’ve got to deal with things in the NFL like the anthem and the politics. There are issues no matter what you’re covering.
How much preparation have you and the others been doing and is it different in a real game?
We’ve been at this since March. We’ve put a lot of time and effort in. Thursday was just the first time live. We’ve got 19 more to go.
How well did the crane setup work in the first time out?
It was phenomenal. That was one of the things we wanted to see about, and it worked very well. We were worried about blocking some folks’ vision, but we have a 60-inch monitor on the back of the chair, so they can see what’s happening. I didn’t hear about any complaints.
But your role is different.
It is unique because nobody has ever done it before. That’s why we’re all learning what it can be and how far it can go. This was the first time I was up there at 10 feet. I learned a lot, and I’ll get better Monday night. I know one thing — it’s a lot easier than sitting down or walking for 3½ hours.
How would you grade yourself and the team for the first game.
It was a solid start. You realize as a player you make your biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. It was a preseason game, so you have to deal with everything that came with it. There are a lot of players coming in and out. Some of the guys are trying to make the team in the fourth quarter, which you obviously won’t have in the season. But that’s part of it now. It wasn’t perfect by any means. We’re going to continue to strive to maintain the tradition of what came before us.
You’ll be in New Orleans in a few weeks for the Saints-Redskins game. How do the Saints look to you?
They’ve got to withstand (Mark) Ingram being gone for four games. I think (Alvin) Kamara can do that. We know what Drew Brees and Sean Payton can do. They’re going to put up a lot of points and the defense should hold up again. You have a lot of equal opportunity in the NFC South. You win that, you’re in the tournament and you host a game. That’s all you can ask for.
What’s your Super Bowl pick?
It’s way too early.
What about LSU?
That’s the big unknown. I wish I had an answer. We’ll all know more after the Miami game. But that’s just the first game. I really think it’s going to be a good year.
Finally, most sideline reporters being female, they’re judged by their appearance or at least what they’re wearing. Who are you going to be wearing?
I’m not worried about that at all, and I don’t think my bosses are either.