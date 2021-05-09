LSU softball coach Beth Torina watched her team battle strong Auburn pitching all day and felt a breakthrough moment was still to come.
Shortstop Taylor Pleasants provided one in grand style.
Pleasants hit her first career grand slam in the sixth inning to lift LSU to a 4-1 victory in the deciding game of the series at Tiger Park Sunday.
"I felt it was a matter of time, our kids were chipping away at it, having some good at bats," Torina said of their battle with Auburn lefthander and SEC earned run average leader Shelby Lowe. "We didn’t have the strikeout numbers in the other games. We felt it was a matter of time before we would break through."
The victory puts LSU (31-18, 13-11 in SEC play) in the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Tigers will play the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between South Carolina and Auburn (27-21, 7-17) on Wednesday. The win marked the 1,200th in program history for LSU.
Lowe (13-8) held LSU to one hit through five innings, but freshman pinch hitter Ali Newland started the winning rally with a base hit to left field. Aliyah Andrews bunted for a hit and both runners advanced a base when third baseman Maddison Koepke threw wildly to first.
The baserunners held as Ciara Briggs reached on an infield hit. Pleasants fouled off the first pitch from Lowe and worked the count to 3-1 before slamming the ball through a stiff wind into the centerfield bleachers for her team-leading 11th homer.
"The 2-1 pitch was a little bit questionable on the inside corner," said Pleasants, who also leads the team with 47 RBI. "It really helped me in the at bat. I knew the next one would be either middle or way off.
"When I hit it I went, 'Ooh that felt good,' and then, 'OK, sac fly' with the wind blowing straight on. And then it kept going and I’m like, 'OK, I’m here for that.'"
The blast made a winner of pitcher Ali Kilponen (14-6), who allowed only an unearned run and four hits in seven innings with no walks and two strikeouts.
"I knew it was out right off the bat," Kilponen said. "I was jumping; I think I hit a new vertical. It was one of those moments that are really fun to experience. The fans got really loud."
Auburn scored the games only run in the fourth inning on one of three LSU errors. Makenna Dowell singled, moved to second on a sacrifice and came around on a base hit by Koepke. Andrews’ throw from centerfield was in time but catcher Morgan Cummins dropped the ball as home plate umpire Danny Bowman changed his out call to safe.
"The big at bat was Ali Newland’s to lead off," Torina said. "She didn’t try to do too much, she didn’t overswing. She was looking to hit the ball through the left side. It was a big table setter for how the rest of it shook out."
Auburn finished second to last in the standings but made LSU work throughout the weekend. The Tigers needed a walk-off sacrifice fly to win Friday before dropping the Saturday game in a rash of mistakes.
"Auburn was a top 10 or 15 RPI team most of the year," Torina said. "Their schedule has been brutal too. Their pitching staff is really solid. This league is strong top to bottom.’