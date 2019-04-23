COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Baton Rouge’s Danielle Scott, Team USA’s only five-time indoor volleyball Olympian, will receive USA Volleyball’s first Courage Award during the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame induction ceremony May 22 in Columbus, Ohio, according to a press release.
In November 2018, Scott suffered multiple stab wounds while trying to protect her sister Stefanie Vallery, who was under attack from her estranged husband. Vallery died as a result of the attack and Scott was transported to a local hospital and spent several months recovering from injuries suffered in the attack.
“There are no words to describe how brave Danielle was on that fateful night last November,” USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis said. “She exemplifies everything good about humanity and we couldn’t be prouder to have created a new USA Volleyball Courage Award to recognize her heroic actions. She should be a role model for us all.”
Scott’s international career spanned from 1994 to 2013 and included a silver medal at the 2002 FIVB World Championship. She also earned consecutive Olympic Games silver medals in 2008 and 2012 to cap her international career with Team USA.
Scott, a former Woodlawn High star, has mostly recovered from her injuries suffered last fall and will be competing as a player-coach in the Open Division of the USA Volleyball Open National Championships being held May 24-29 also in Columbus.
Scott will be honored during the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame’s Dorothy C. Boyce Banquet at the Hyatt Regency. The banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://go.usav.org/2019HOF. A total of 24 individuals will be recognized.