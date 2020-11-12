THE MASTERS: THE BASICS
Facts and figures
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
Par: 36-36—72 (7,475 yards)
Field: 92 players
Format: 72 holes (stroke play)
Cut: After 36 holes, the low 50 and ties
Purse: $11.5 million (same as 2019)
Winner’s share: $2.07 million (same as 2019)
Defending champion: Tiger Woods (70-68-67-70—275, 13-under par; won by 1 over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka)
Official website: Masters.com
TV: Thursday and Friday, ESPN; noon-5:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, CBS, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; More coverage on Masters.com, ESPN.com, ESPN+ and CBS Sports Network
Key parings: 6:33 a.m., No. 10: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen; 6:44 a.m., No. 10: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau; 6:55 a.m., No. 10: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree; 10:49 a.m., No. 1: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka; 11 a.m., No. 1: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy