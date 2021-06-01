THIBODAUX — Nicholls State baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux resigned Tuesday after 11 seasons as Colonels coach.
Nicholls finished 21-34 last season and placed 12th in the 13-team Southland Conference, missing out on postseason play for the second straight season.
Thibodeaux went 287-290 at Nicholls, including a 149-165 mark in the SLC. His best seasons came in 2014 and 2015 with 30-plus wins. He was named Southland Coach of the Year in 2014 after a 21-9 SLC record.
Thibodeaux led the Colonels to the Southland tournament four times.
Athletic director Jonathan Terrell wished Thibodeaux well.
"I have witnessed firsthand the dedication Seth Thibodeaux has to this program and this university and I wish him all the best as we work to move forward," Terrell said. "Coach Thibodeaux committed to the success of this program across years of hard work and sacrifice, whether that was on the diamond, in the classroom or throughout the community, and I have nothing but respect for him as we turn the page on this chapter of Nicholls Baseball."