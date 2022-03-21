The first Louisiana high school bowling playoffs to be held north of the Interstate 10 Corridor on Monday did not quite end up with the expected results for some teams.
But for Catholic High of Baton Rouge, the top seed in the lower half of the bracket and No. 2 overall, Holiday Lanes in Bossier City proved to be just another set of lanes to take that big step to a possible championship.
The Bears won all three matches with relative ease, downing East Ascension (31), 19½-7½ in the opening round; Rummel (15), 18-9, in the second round and then Central Lafourche, 12-3, in the quarterfinals. Drew Babin had a 260 game in the opener for Catholic and Mark Mills a 235 in the second round. Ben Herman had a 237-650 series in the quarterfinal win.
That put Catholic High, which had a pre-playoffs hype video on YouTube last week, into the state semifinals once again. Those semifinals are set for Thursday, March 31 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. The Bears, seeded No. 2 in the 32-team playoffs, are 14-1 on the season.
But another Baton Rouge area undefeated team was not as fortunate as Denham Springs (3) after 13 consecutive wins, including a 23-4 win over Airline of Bossier City (30) in the opening round, fell to St. Amant (14), 17-10, in round two.
The Yellow Jackets never got anything going in their match, losing all six points in the first two games from their high average 4-5-6 bowlers in the best-of-27-point matches. Denham Springs failed to roll more than 1,000 in the first two six-player games and St. Amant won the 1-2-3 average matches in the last game to put the upset away.
Jacob Duhon led St. Amant with a 214 game and a 595 series. Cade Fletcher led Denham Springs with a 204-high game.
That opened the door for Shaw (6) to gain a semifinal spot after a 21-6 win over Haughton (27) and a 20-7 win over St. Thomas More (22). Shaw powered through the three matches without their No. 5 average bowler, Andrew Hill (203 average), who was not available because of the flu.
But Shaw got help from Jonathan Arena, who took the fifth spot, and rolled 216-608 in the opening match and then anchor Jonathan Freeman came along in the win over STM with a 610 set.
It was an easy roll to the state semifinals for Shaw with a 22-5 decision over St. Amant. John Paul Bui led the way with a 211 and Josh Collins posted 210 for the winners.
The first-time playoffs in northwest Louisiana were not kind to the home teams that had bowled at Holiday all season, with Airline, Haughton, Byrd and Captain Shreve all falling in the opening round. Byrd and Shreve were the higher seeded teams based on the power rankings that favored wins and strength of scheduling.
Brother Martin’s road to a fourth straight state championship was delayed late Monday afternoon when it was announced that the upper half of the boys bracket, featuring the top-seeded Crusaders, scheduled for Tuesday at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner will now be bowled Friday at the same location beginning at 10:30 a.m. because of weather concerns in the state.
The playoffs resume Wednesday at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette with the two early rounds of the girls playoffs. Ponchatoula is the top seed with the past three state champions meeting each other in the opening round with Academy of Our Lady (3) meeting Archbishop Chapelle (14).
Undefeated Dutchtown is the No. 2 seed in the 16-team bracket.
Louisiana High School Bowling Playoffs
Boys/Coed Lower Bracket
Bossier City – Holiday Lanes
First Round
Denham Springs 23, Airline 4
Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 227, Cade Fletcher 213
Airline: Chris Kouba 199
St. Amant 18, Southside 9
St. Amant: Jacob Duhon 258-643
Southside: Chase Creighton 203
St. Thomas More 20, Captain Shreve 7
STM: Evan Cormier 234
CS: Malik Hasan 174
Archbishop Shaw 21, Haughton 6
Shaw: Jonathan Arena 216-608
Haughton: Cade Silba 193
Central Lafourche 24, St. Michael The Archangel 3
CL: Maverick Dufrene 245 (100 pins over average); Connor Domangue 269-725
St. Michael: Brennan Collins 201
Alexandria 17, C. E. Byrd 10
Alexandria: Tanner Machen 245-621
Byrd: Nick Griffin 203
Archbishop Rummel 14, South Terrebonne 13
Rummel: Steven Mixon 212, Hayden Cantillo 205
South Terrebonne: Tony Bella 259-656
Catholic 19.5, East Ascension 7.5
Catholic: Drew Babin 260
East Ascension: Luke Chapman 224
Second Round
St. Amant 17, Denham Springs 10
St. Amant: Jacob Duhon 214
DS: Cade Fletcher 204
Archbishop Shaw 20, St. Thomas More 7
Shaw: Jonathan Freeman 242-610
STM: Evan Cormier 195
Central Lafourche 21, Alexandria 6
Central Lafourche: Ethan Domangue 215
Alexandria: Josh Parrish 224
Catholic 18, Archbishop Rummel 9
Catholic: Mark Mills 235, Drew Babin 217, Daniel Waguespack 217
Rummel: Ben Mayer 255-608; Hayden Cantillo 235
Quarterfinals
(Winners advance to March 31 Semifinals)
Shaw 22, St. Amant 5
Shaw: John Paul Bui 211, Josh Collins 210
St. Amant: Jackson Frederick 207; Yosef Mamo 202
Catholic 23, Central Lafourche 4
Catholic: Ben Herman 237-650; Mark Mills 215
Central Lafourche: Connor Domangue 209-603