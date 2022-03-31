LSU coach Jay Johnson said on his Monday night radio show that he’s probably used more legal pad paper than anyone else in the country in the past 20 years while figuring out ideal lineup combinations.
The remark was in response to a caller who asked Johnson why he did not load up the back of his lineup with stars such as Cade Doughty and lead off with regular eight-hole hitter Giovanni DiGiacomo.
“When you have four players the way that we do with Cade Doughty, Tre’ Morgan, Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry, I never want to get to a situation where late in the game one of those guys is standing on deck with a chance to make an impact,” Johnson said. “We’ve loaded it up at the top, and what’s allowed us to do that is the bottom of the order has really produced — Jordan Thompson has improved immensely offensively and Brayden Jobert, who we won the (Florida) series basically because of his at-bats — and then we have a guy like Tyler (McManus) or Hayden (Travinski) who can hit some home runs in that nine spot that’s turning the lineup over.”
The top of the lineup didn’t fluctuate until last weekend. After Tre’ Morgan had started every game in the leadoff spot, the Tigers led off with Dylan Crews on Friday night, with Doughty hitting second and Morgan dropping down to the third spot. Jacob Berry hit cleanup.
But from Saturday through Tuesday, Doughty took over the leadoff spot with Morgan shifting to second and Crews and Berry hitting third and fourth, respectively.
“Cade’s a threat from the first pitch of the game, and you could tell Brandon Sproat from Florida was knee deep into his arsenal by the third pitch of the game with Cade standing up there,” Johnson said. “I think it helps Tre’ (Morgan) to see some pitches before he goes up there. Just because he has a unique style and approach, and he’s left-handed. Then, it just doesn't let up when you go Dylan (Crews) and Jacob (Berry).”
There was an immediate difference Saturday as the Tigers got off to a strong start in the first inning. Doughty walked, then Morgan knocked a two-run homer.
After going 4 for 30 on Friday, LSU batted 29 for 79 through the next two games for a .316 batting average against Florida. Before the Florida series, the Tigers were batting .253 against quality competition (Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Texas, Baylor and Texas A&M).
The domino effect Johnson has alluded to has followed. Before Thursday's game against Auburn, Jobert had hit five home runs with 16 RBIs in his previous three games.
Gavin Dugas, who followed Jobert in the seventh spot, went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double on Tuesday night against UL-Monroe. Travinski, who hit last Sunday, smashed his second home run.
"It's a good balance between left and right," Johnson said of his lineup. "So I like the flow that we have right now, when you have a guy like Gio (DiGiacomo) in the eight-hole or a guy in the catcher's spot hitting home runs like Tyler or Hayden, it's turning the lineup over for Cade, Tre', Dylan and Jacob, so we can maximize their value.
"So when they make pitching changes to match up with one guy, they have to get that guy out because the next guy will be in our favor."