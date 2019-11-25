One of the South’s most interesting bowling events will be renewed for the 100th time in what could be the computer era of the tournament as the BR tournament is held Dec. 7-8 at Circle Bowl.
This event has certainly had its greatest moments at Circle Bowl first under the leadership of late John Snee and for decades Sue Braud, who continues to be the tournament director for the singles competition.
Jeffrey and Donna Hall, who have been a part of the tournament staff for too many tournaments to count have put together some amazing records that date back 1990. It is pretty much believed that this event got its original start in 1973 as the Baskin-Robbins tournament with a format that opened the door for both scratch and handicap bowlers, men and women.
Unfortunately, the records from 1973-88 were on paper and are not available. The computer era started in 1989 but those discs are not accessible, so our discussion will feature from 1990 to the present.
When the tournament first started it was conducted once a year in July and then changed to twice a year in July and December. In 1989, the show went on the road for one year to Lafayette and LaPlace but that didn’t work as well. Malco’s (which owns Circle) other house, the now closed Plank/Metro Bowl in Baton Rouge, began hosting a March event and at one time a September event which had a short Labor Day weekend run.
From 1990 through the August 2019 event, there have been 49,166 entries and total prize distribution over the years has been $1,652,985.06. I think I have that check for six cents somewhere.
In the events we have records available of 13 bowlers who have won multiple BR/Baskin-Robbins titles in the last 30 years (from Baton Rouge unless listed) — Joe Calvaruso, Duane Chatelain, Butch Cormier (Lafayette), Michael Daniels (Slidell), Harold Fils, Jr., (Lafayette), Aaron Jones (Lake Charles), Jon Juneau, Shawn Maldonado (Houston), Scott Monteleone (New Orleans), Willie Morgan (Lafayette), Greg Snee, Jim VanArsdale (Lafayette) and Jason Webb.
A couple of things to mention here. Scott Montelone and Shawn Maldonado are the two bowlers with three titles in the last 30 years. Montelone, who also is a two-time Jon Juneau Scratch Masters winner at Circle, won the event in 2000, 2001 and 2005. Maldonado, a Juneau winner as well, won in 2012, 2013 and 2016.
Now we do know this although it is not a part of the official record. Greg Snee won the event in 1983 and 1990. Then in 2015, the son of one of bowling’s legendary personalities in this state, averaged 240 for 16 games to capture the first prize of $3,530.
Obviously, the missing records would uncover some more multiple winners from those first 16 years and money distribution that would probably push the total money awarded to $2 million.
Also in the last 30 years, nine women have captured the title including Kiara Smith, who won the most recent BR event in August 2019. Others are Azelee Barlow, Harley Caughlin, Trina Crear-Diver, Erin David, Missy Sylvia, Erica Thiel, Dallas Thrash and Tiffany Tubbs.
So onward the BR Singles goes and who knows how long it goes. Entries are at the bowling center and on the BR tournament Facebook page. Also, the recently added Friday night scratch sweeper will be held on Dec. 6 with this tournament. Should be a special weekend.
Youth city tournament
There are so many divisions in this event that we will invite you to take a look at the Greater Baton Rouge USBC page on Facebook for complete results, but we did want to congratulate the All-Events winners from the Youth City tournament earlier this month at Circle Bowl.
Landry Kayne posted 2,700 for nine games with handicap, while Kane Miller was second at 2,411 and DJ Mills was third at 2,327. Jordan Cangelosi won the girls’ handicap all-events with 2,321 with Kaedyn Mumphrey second at 2,189 and Shaye Duplessis third at 2,188.
In the scratch all-event, Miller was tops in the U12 boys with 1,829, while Charles Rawls II was first in the U15 boys with 1,800 and Benjamin Herman was first in the U20 boys with 1,888. Aubrey Bratkowski was the winner of the U12 girls with 1,230. Ashtyn Yoches won the U15 girls with a 1,659 total and Cangelosi won the scratch U20 title as well with a very nice total of 1,868.
Honor roll notes
There are a bunch of great scores on the honor roll topped by the 820 with a 300 by Sumner Taylor. Cassandra LaCour topped the ladies with a 735 that also included a 300 game. Tyler Lewis, Rob Livingston, Kerry Landry, Jessica McLin and Juan Coston, Jr., also shot 300 games while Mike Phillips, Craig Conley and Sal Palermo just missed with 299s and Derek Huynh had 298 and Jacob Dupre 296.
Finally congrats to Pete Palisi for picking up the 7-10 split. Check out all the results in this edition’s honor roll.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving and we will be back with you on Dec. 10. Until then, good luck and good bowling.