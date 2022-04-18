We have lots to catch up on after our run through the high school playoffs, so let’s get it started with a look back at last month’s Sue Braud tournament at All-Star Lanes.
Juan Coston Jr., of Baton Rouge took down the top prize of $1,805.50 from the entry of 279 over Charles Peavy of Florida. Coston won the two-game match, 506-465. Peavy won $904.75.
The semifinalists were Jacob Dupre of Baton Rouge and Michael Rachal, who was originally from Lafayette and bowled for Lincoln Memorial University where he advanced to the 2021 USBC Intercollegiate Singles final.
Coston beat Dupre, 495-352 and Peavy was a 479-457 winner over Rachal. The semifinals earned checks for $380.
The quarterfinals were Chandler Delaune of Lafayette, Derek Michael of Baton Rouge, Jared Thompson of Houston and Drew Winch of Lafayette and each earned $253.33.
South Louisiana bowlers making the round of 16 were Jason Lee, Noell Lee, Rob Livingston and Eric White, all of Baton Rouge and Charles Noble of New Orleans. They each cashed for $144.76.
The next Sue Braud tournament will be held Aug. 13-14 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Same story, second verse
In 2017 at about this time of the year at the Baton Rouge River Center, McKendree University downed five-time NCAA champion Nebraska, 4-0, in the championship match of the NCAA Women’s championships. Two weeks later, the Bearcats won the USBC team Intercollegiate title on the same lanes.
Five years later, McKendree is halfway home to another possible set of championships. At Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Ohio, McKendree scored another shutout, 4-0, over SFA to win its second NCAA title and will now be heading to the Intercollegiate team competition.
The team is coached by Shannon O’Keefe, the PWBA star who has 14 pro titles and three women’s majors.
Pepsi Championships
One of the big events for youth bowlers in the state took place recently in Bossier City at Holiday Lanes in the USBC Pepsi Championships. The winners were as follows:
U12 Boys: Callum Crumpton; U12 Girls: Allison Mercer; U15 Boys: Kane Miller; U15 Girls: Gracie Dawson; U18 Boys: Ryan Beam; U18 Girls: Jayden Hauck.
Earlier this year, by the way, the state grand prix scholarship event was held and the state proprietors’ association recently posted that the fund has raised $1.6 million for scholarships in its long history. Bowlers earn points based on in-center participation as well as tournament participation and fund raisers.
Louisiana participating bowling centers are Acadiana Lanes (Lafayette), All Star Lanes (Baton Rouge), AMF All Star Lanes (Kenner), Bayou Bowl (Monroe), Bowling USA (Slidell), Creole Lanes (Houma), Four Seasons (Alexandria), Holiday Lanes (Bossier City), Louisiana Lanes (Leesville), Premier Lanes (Gonzales), Steelwood Lanes (Morgan City) and Tangi Lanes (Hammond).
PBA playoffs
The PBA Playoffs have reached the quarterfinal rounds and that will take place the next two Sundays at 11 a.m. on FS1. The top seeds — Jason Belmonte, Anthony Simonsen, EJ Tackett — are all out with Bill O’Neill against Kyle Troup and Dom Barrett against Kris Prather in this Sunday’s show.
The finals and the battle for $100,000 will be decided on May 15 on FOX Sports.
Also, this week with the PBA50 competition about to start it appears the PBA’s deal with FloBowling may be heading to conclusion as the PBA announced that all those tournaments will be streamed on BowlTV.com, which also has the PWBA and other USBC national events.
We’ll be back with more bowling news on May 3. Until then, check out all the outstanding scores in the honor roll, and good luck and good bowling.