MOBILE, Ala. — The small-school feeling is still wearing off for the 'Sack Daddy.'
Jaylon Ferguson didn't think he'd be recognized that often, walking from meeting to meeting, practice to practice, in the week leading up to the Senior Bowl.
When the former Louisiana Tech defensive end arrived at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza hotel last Sunday, he thought he'd have to introduce himself to elite defenders like Mississippi State's All-American pass rusher Montez Sweat or Florida State defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas.
Ferguson's grown used to anonymity. Go onto YouTube, and his highlight reels will be listed under titles like "The Best Player You've Never Heard Of."
But Sweat and Christmas? They already knew Ferguson's name.
"Guys like that from big-time schools that know about little ol' me," Ferguson said. "It really was surprising. I'm like, 'Nobody know me.'"
See, once you become the NCAA's all-time leader in career sacks, "little ol' me" gets to be pretty big.
It's been over a month since Ferguson picked up sack No. 45 in the Hawaii Bowl, breaking the record once held by former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs by half a sack.
Ferguson was a projected third- to fourth-round pick in the NFL draft following his junior season, and part of the reason he returned was to chase down that record.
The publicity wave that started in Honolulu is still rolling.
The West Feliciana High graduate even got his own podium at Senior Bowl media day Tuesday morning, where Ferguson fielded questions from a gaggle of national reporters — not something he saw every day back on the Bulldogs' campus in Ruston.
"It shows I’m not just a small-school rusher," Ferguson said. "They actually heard about me. So now I’m trying to put a face to a name."
Ferguson, who measured 6-foot-4⅜ and 256 pounds at the Senior Bowl's weigh-in, is listed as the No. 6 defensive end on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's "Big Board."
Ric Serritella, a draft analyst for NFLDraftScout.com, said Ferguson's performance last season placed him within his top 50 prospects for the NFL draft on April 25-27.
"He's just a guy that I think is high-motor, lengthy, has the frame to grow and bulk up, which is going to be nice," said Ric Serritella, a draft analyst for NFLDraftScout.com. "I think the size and athleticism are going to be the two things that are going to be appealing. You just really can't teach that combination."
Ferguson showcased those skills throughout 2018, when he was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year — which he said was "all I wanted for Christmas" — while setting the conference's single season record with 17½ sacks.
And he performed in Tech's host high-profile games, recording two sacks against Mississippi State and another against LSU, the home-state team that he felt overlooked him.
LSU hadn't committed a turnover all season when quarterback Joe Burrow fumbled while being sacked by Ferguson.
"I've been looking forward to this for a long time," Ferguson said before Tech's 38-21 loss to LSU on Sept. 22.
Ferguson's Senior Bowl invitation came halfway through the season, and he said he got to meet the bowl's executive director, Jim Nagy, when the Bulldogs beat South Alabama 30-26 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Sept. 1.
Ferguson returned to that stadium Saturday and recorded a sack in the South team's 34-24 loss to the North in the all-star game.
Ferguson prides himself on his aggressive style of play and his ability to use his hands to get past offensive linemen. He said he models his game off All-Pro Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack, using the same "speed-power move" to beat his opponent "to the ground and just keep on going."
But Ferguson said he still wants to show he can bend and have flexibility when he veers off the edge toward quarterbacks.
Once the season ended, Ferguson sought out Chuck Smith, who trains pass rushers at the Goldin Athletic Training Association in Duluth, Georgia.
"Unless you've got 4.4 speed like Von Miller, most people don't outrun people," said Smith, a former All-Pro defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons. "You've got to develop pass-rush moves. Understanding all those things with your hands. In the NFL, you're going to have to engage blockers and beat them with movement and skill."
That includes pass rush moves like the "speed chop," where Ferguson would use an arm to chop through the arms of an attempted pass blocker to get to the quarterback; or a "hand stick," where Ferguson would extend an arm into the chest of a pass blocker to create space and decide quickly which direction to go.
"He's got a great drive, which is the No. 1 thing you look for in pass rushers," Smith said. "He can move very well from side to side. He's tall. He's long. He's the prototype everybody wants."
Smith attended the Senior Bowl practices earlier last week, and he saw plenty of what they've worked on. Sometimes Ferguson matched up with other small-school offensive tackles like Alabama State's Tytus Howard (6-foot-6, 311 pounds) and Elon's Oli Udoh (6-foot-6, 365-pounds).
"He's not the only one there with the little school thing," Smith said. "The guys there are trying to answer the question: Can they rush? It's important for a guy to get there and realize he's elite. You perform, you have a chance to increase your value two-fold."
Ferguson proved he can play with the elite during the Senior Bowl, and he will return to Duluth this week to prepare for the NFL combine on Feb. 26-March 4.
And in April, Ferguson could even be drafted among the elites.
"I never saw this coming," Ferguson said. "I'm happy it happened."