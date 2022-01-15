Connor Augustine held a finger in the air as he crossed the finish line of Saturday’s 5K race at the Louisiana Marathon. Cool and collected, Augustine stepped over the winner’s tape, placed his hands on his hips and walked down North Fourth Street.
Upwards of 7,400 runners will race through downtown Baton Rouge for the five weekend races of the Louisiana Marathon. Athletes from 49 states and six countries — Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Honduras and Mexico — will cross the finish line on both days. On Saturday, 734 runners took part, and it was an 18-year-old Baton Rouge transplant from Katy, Texas, who was first.
For Augustine, a short, slender University High senior, it wasn’t a personal best. It wasn’t even his first time winning a street race.
“The race went OK,” he said. “I came in not trying to (set a personal best) or anything, just to see where my body was at physically.”
For the 3.1-mile race, Augustine clocked in at 17:04, six seconds faster than the second-place runner and a full minute faster than the third-place finisher. His personal best for 5K races is much faster: He once ran a 15:50 on a track, he said, and 16:01 on a cross course.
Augustine has asthma. His father, a triathlon athlete, pushed him into running to improve his stamina. The two grew closer as they trained together, and Augustine’s competitive career began with a kids' triathlon he participated in at 8 years old. He nearly finished last.
“That’s what kickstarted my competitive drive,” Augustine said. “As a person, I hate losing.”
Right away, he was hooked. Augustine has competed in several street races each year for the past seven or eight years, he said. As he grew as a runner, his asthma became more manageable — and the more he ran, the more he fell in love with the sport.
“As I kept running, my lungs got stronger,” he said. “It’s really less of a worry for me, which is something I’m really grateful for.”
Today, Augustine is waiting out the college application process. He has yet to receive a Division I scholarship offer for track, he said, but that’s OK. He wants to run in college, but he’ll choose a school that offers the best academic fit for him. Georgia Tech and the Colorado are at the top of his list.
On North Fourth Street, to Augustine’s left, the Louisiana Marathon threw a festival, treating runners to live music, food and drinks. But Augustine, calm and cool, instead walked to his right, away from the festivities and down Spanish Town road. Saturday was business as usual.
“Running is something I do on a daily basis,” Augustine said, “because it makes me feel better as a person and also helps keep me in shape.
“It’s something I love doing.”