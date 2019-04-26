Irv Smith Jr. has followed his father's footsteps to the NFL, but he'll begin his career in Minnesota instead of New Orleans.

The Marrero native who starred at Brother Martin and then the University of Alabama was selected No. 50 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

"It's a dream come true," Smith said recently of his NFL career. "Something I've been thinking about my whole life."

Smith was projected by most to be a potential first-round pick, thanks in part to the 4.62 time in the 40 that he ran and the big-play ability he displayed with the Crimson Tide.

Smith decided to forgo his senior season at Alabama after catching 44 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Crimson Tide to the national championship game. His receiving yards and touchdowns broke the school record for tight ends. Not bad considering Smith didn't really want to play tight end.

Dozens of Smith Jr.'s family members watched his selection at a draft party in Marrero, the hometown where the 20-year-old grew up a Saints fan. His father, Irv Smith Sr. was the 20 overall pick of the Saints in the 1993 NFL Draft and played in New Orleans until 1997.

