The first play of Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund’s football career was memorable, but not necessarily in a good way. The Southeastern Louisiana linebacker can still laugh about it heartily, though.
As a 10th-grader at Dartmouth High School in Nova Scotia, Berglund lined up on the kickoff return team. A teammate, as a joke, told him to block the kickoff.
So he did.
“Everybody just stopped; it was quiet,” he said. “I was happy because I blocked the kick. I thought, ‘Damn, I’m good at this.’ The ref blew the whistle and threw a flag late because he was like, ‘Wait, what?’
“My friend said man, ‘I didn’t think you’d really do it.’ I don’t remember if the coach was laughing or had a straight face. We just went back and did it over. I’ll never do it again.”
Berglund has come a long way, literally and figuratively. It’s likely he’s the first Lions player from Nova Scotia, 2,200 miles from Hammond, and he’s one of the top players on the Lions defense as it prepares to play Houston Baptist for homecoming at 4 p.m. Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
Berglund’s team is coming off a rough outing, a 52-34 loss to Incarnate word, but it was one of the 6-foot-4, 235-pound outside linebacker’s best games. He led the team with 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and had a forced fumble to go with two quarterback hurries. Overall, he leads the team with three sacks and five quarterback hurries, he’s tied for first with six tackles for loss and is second in tackles with 43.
Coach Frank Scelfo loves his work ethic and the fire he plays with.
“He’s a regular guy, not long or overly fast,” Scelfo said. “But he’s got a high motor, a high-energy player. Guys like that who know their assignments, special things can happen. Some have more talent but don’t have the results he gets.”
Berglund, a sophomore who played sparingly last season, created some havoc against LSU with a sack, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry in a span of a few plays during the Lions' 31-0 loss. Since that time, Scelfo said, opponents have slid their pass protection schemes toward his side.
Berglund said he eschewed hockey because of the expense but gravitated toward football and rugby. He’s played a lot of the latter and still gets invitations from Team Canada to try out. But he’s grown to love football and is going that route until it plays out.
After high school, he moved on to Champlain-Lennoxville College where American college football has an intense following. Berglund said he was on a mission to get to a U.S. college team and attended camps in North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin before he was discovered by SLU assistant Brandon Lacy and former Lions assistant Aaron Schwanz.
“Everybody in Canada wants to play down here, it’s a dream,” he said. “Before (Lacy) could even offer me I said, ‘Yep, I’ll be there.’ ”
Departing in 10-degree weather, he arrived in Hammond May 30, 2016, in a sweat suit and proceeded to sweat profusely. Berglund said he’s still adapting to the weather but has made inroads in nearly every other respect.
“He’s like one of the guys from Louisiana,” said linebacker and close friend Kyle Nevels. “When he talks about home, it's different. He has a little different accent, too.
“He’s a hard worker, puts in extra all the time. When we’re eating team meals on Fridays and Saturdays, he’s looking at his iPad watching game tape.”
Berglund has adapted nicely to Louisiana cuisine, especially jambalaya and gumbo, but he’s given up on crawfish.
“All that work for that little bite of meat, and then you have to do it over again,” Berglund said.
Said Nevels: “I told him it’s a social kind of meal. You have to hang with the boys and get the point of it. We mess with him all the time about it.”