There’s not much Kim Mulkey hasn’t accomplished.
Among other things — a four-time state champion at Hammond High, a two-time national champion at Louisiana Tech, a gold medal-winning Olympian, a member of the Louisiana, Texas and Women’s Basketball halls of fames, the fastest college coach to 600 victories and the coach of three national championship teams at Baylor.
Add in being a proud grandmother to boot, hard as that might be to get one’s arms around.
But there are two milestones still out there, both of which can be accomplished on the same weekend in New Orleans three weeks from now.
After Baylor’s first two national titles — in 2004 and 2012 — the Lady Bears didn’t repeat, or even make it back to the Women’s Final Four for that matter.
The third opportunity comes in this year’s Women's Final Four, being played again in the Smoothie King Center, about an hour from where Mulkey grew up, albeit without any fans present due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It’s hard enough to win one national championship, much less repeat,” said Mulkey, whose Louisiana Tech teams did just that in 1982-83 her first two seasons as a Lady Techster. “It’s hard to win a conference championship.
“There are a lot of good teams and good coaches out there, and you never have the same team you did the year before. On top of that, you’re playing with a very large target on your back.”
And while Mulkey contends that the pressure to repeat is for more external than internal, it’s worth noting that the team’s theme for the year is “Give More For Four,” meaning both getting back to the Final Four and winning a fourth title.
Mulkey’s other big opportunity — selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after twice before being a finalist — is expected to be fulfilled when the announcement is made on the day between the semifinals and championship game.
Already arrangements have been made for Mulkey to fly to Atlanta for the announcement being made at the Men’s Final Four site and get back to New Orleans in time for practice should Baylor be in the title game.
Which could very well happen.
The Lady Bears (28-2) are ranked No. 3 nationally and are considered a lock for a No. 1 seed regardless of how they fare in the Big 12 tournament, which begins Thursday in Kansas City.
Baylor, the tournament’s No. 1 seed for the 10th straight year and the eventual champion in eight of those 10, will meet the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State winner in a quarterfinal game on Friday.
“We feel like our body of work so far speaks for itself,” Mulkey said of her team’s seeding status. “But even without that, you always want to win that next game, that next championship.
“That’s the competitor in us. And now, we’re at the point of the season when you have to win this game to get to the next one.”
Baylor goes into the tournament coming off a rare defeat — 57-56 at Iowa State last Sunday. That broke a 58-game conference winning streak and 44-game winning streak in Big 12 road games.
But while losing a conference road game to another NCAA tournament-bound team has little impact on the team’s seeding, Mulkey isn’t calling the loss a needed wake-up call.
“That usually happens when you’re not playing well,” she said, pointing out that only two of her team’s other 17 league games had been closer than 10 points. “Give the credit to our opponent.
“They had players step up, make shots they haven’t been making and got the crowd into it. If anything we did learn that you’ve got to keep working and stay hungry.”
While losing to Iowa State was a shocker, otherwise it’s been a stellar season for Baylor.
Led by Big 12 Player of the Year Lauren Cox, the Lady Bears have been dominant as usual, losing only to top-ranked South Carolina in a game Cox missed because of an injury.
“This is a very unselfish group that cares about winning more than anything else,” Mulkey said. “Lauren makes everyone else around her better, and that has made this group a pleasure to coach.”
Baylor will be at home for its first two tournament games followed by a short trip up I-35 to Dallas for the regional, although the lack of fans may lessen that impact.
Still that leaves the Lady Bears in good position to advance to the Final Four, along with South Carolina and second-seeded Oregon, which Baylor defeated in last year’s semifinals.
But, Mulkey, cautions, nothing is a given.
“You want to be playing your best at this time of year and you’ve stay away from injuries,” she said. “And you’ve got to make plays on offense and defense and be aware if the other team’s going to get on a roll at some point.
“And when you’re the champion, you get everybody’s best shot. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Case in point — in 2013 Baylor, coming off its title run from the year before and led by National Player of the Year Brittany Griner, was the overall No. 1 seed and 34-1 before being upset by Louisville in the Sweet 16.
That denied Mulkey a trip to the Final Four in her home state, something she’s yet to experience despite it being in New Orleans three times. In fact, of Mulkey’s 705 games as the coach at Baylor, only three have been played in the Bayou State.
“Personally, to be in the Final Four in my home area would mean a lot to me,” she said. “I don’t get back home as much as I should and we should be scheduling more games in Louisiana.
“But it comes down to it doesn’t matter where you’re playing as long as it’s for the championship.”